The girls track teams for Edgewood and Geneva led area performances at Division II district track meets on Saturday.
The Warriors finished fourth out of 15 girls teams with 63 points at Cortland Lakeview with Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky dominating the throwing events and Tammy Liplin finishing second in the 3200 meters.
Coxon and Visnosky combined to scored 31 points while going one-two in the shot put on Thursday and 2-4 on Saturday in the discus.
First-year coach Tyler Pew said he was proud of his team that overcame adversity to do well at the district meet. He said Liplin had her appendix removed two weeks into the season but pushed her way back to earn a trip to regionals.
Liplin was all smiles after her race.
"I feel really good. I was so happy I was able to compete the way I did," she said.
Pew said Liplin stayed with the team, after the initial recovery time before she could race, and did everything she could to make it back for the end-of-season meets.
Edgewood's Maddie Crooks had to overcome adversity this year and finished sixth in the 800. Pew said she had shin splints early in the season and had to make her way back.
Geneva competed in the Bedford district meet and finished fifth out of 11 teams with 71 points. The Eagles sent someone out to regionals in every field event and numerous running events as well, said Geneva head girls coach Jason Dalton, who will be taking his team to the Lexington regional meet next Thursday and Saturday.
Dalton said the girls were a little nervous moving from the Perry district to Bedford, where they faced track powers Beaumont, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Hathaway Brown and Tallmadge.
Alyssa Palmisano earned her trip to regionals in the shot put on Thursday and Ella Haeseler earned her way in the discus on Saturday with a throw of 99 feet, 7 inches.
Dalton said the biggest surprise was freshman Allison Sochia, a newcomer to track, qualifying for regionals in the 100 and senior Gianna DeLuca joining her in the 100 hurdles.
Ashtabula County girls teams also competing at Lakeview were Pymatuning Valley, 11th place with 14 points, Jefferson 12th with 13 points and Conneaut 13th with nine points.
Pymatuning Valley girls coach Annie Siembor said Mae Struna, a sophomore, was extremely excited about qualifying in the discus as a third-place finisher with a throw of 103 feet.
"She was elated. She PRed on every throw. She's excited to follow in her sister's footsteps (Ellie Struna who qualified twice for regionals), Siembor said.
Rowen Jenkins also ran well in the hurdles but was not able to make it out.
"The jump from Division III to Division II makes a difference," she said of the competition differences.
Jefferson girls track coach Andy Preston said he was excited for 100 sprinter Holly Pierce, who finished fourth and will be competing next week in Austintown.
He said she really improved throughout the year.
"We worked hard on a lot of spring mechanics," Preston said.
On the boys side of the competition at Cortland, Jefferson had the highest area finish with 49 points to earn fifth place with Edgewood finishing 10th with 22 points and Conneaut 11th with 18 points.
Jefferson's Wade Woodworth earned a trip to regionals with a second-place finish in the shot put, 49-11 and fellow Falcons Stephen Sly, a third place finisher in the 3200 with a time of 9:55, and Grant Hitchcock, a fourth place finisher in the 400 with a time of 51.67, also qualified for the regional.
Sly said he ran to make it to next week, but will need to improve his mental approach next week. He said he will likely have to run in the 9:20s to have a chance to get out.
Conneaut's only regional qualifier occurred on Thursday when Alex Banish won the pole vault.
Wyatt Payne made the finals in both hurdles, but did not qualify for regionals.
