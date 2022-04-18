At least six Ashtabula County runners completed the Boston Marathon Monday with comfortable running temperatures making the run more enjoyable, participants said during telephone interviews on Monday.
Kim Kreider, an 11-time Boston Marathon participant, came to the famed course for one last time on Monday.
“I’d like to say it was great to come and say goodbye to the race I love so much,” she said.
Kreider didn’t run
as fast as she has
many times before,
but was happy to
have the chance to run at all.
She tried a unique training method for her probable last Boston Marathon that she completed in a time of 4:49:26 on Monday.
“I have a mobility issue I am in the process of getting diagnosed,” Kreider said after running and walking the course. She said the problem started in October and has gotten worse.
“I have an appointment with the neurologist this week,” she said of the next step in the process that could include surgery later this summer.
Kreider said the problem involves nerve damage to the spine
that is unrelated to running.
Kreider said she had to train with a one-minute run and three-minute fast walk to simulate the way she would have to complete the full race. Kreider added she was happy that she was able to do so.
Kreider laso worked hard on the fast walk portion of the experience.
Steve Locy, also a multiple time Boston Marathon finisher, said he enjoyed a relaxed run this year.
“Weather was almost perfect,” he said. “Didn’t really push it, was one just to enjoy. It’s Boston, crowd amazing, volunteers amazing. Course is such a challenge.”
Erik van’tVeer, also a multiple-time qualifier, decided to run the race as an extended long run and try and run a hard marathon in May in Pennsylvania.
“I stuck to the plan. I kept my pace,” he said of his 3:38:38 time.
Van’t Veer said he competed in his sixth Boston Marathon, including a virtual one held during the coronavirus pandemic.
Van’t Veer said he hopes to run at least a 3:25 marathon at the Jim Thorpe Running Festival on May 15 to qualify for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
Craig Golen, of Jefferson, completed his first Boston Marathon in a time of 3:49:49.
“It was just an awesome experience, just amazing crowd support the entire race ... It was crazy how many people,” he said. “I had a rough start stuck behind so many people and pulled my hamstring trying to jump the curve. Had to short strive it the rest of the way but so glad I got to run.”
Golen said he will be back next year, having already qualified for next year’s Boston Marathon.
Kathy Huggins, of Ashtabula, has qualified for Boston multiple times. She finished Monday’s race in a time of 3:31:35.
“Marathon Monday didn’t disappoint,” Huggins said. “Weather was great, nice and cool with a slight headwind.”
Huggins secured her fourth best time out of five straight Boston Marathons.
“I PR’ed my second half, a hard feat to do in a marathon,” she said. “I managed to be in the top 100 in my age group. Best of all, I had the love and support of my son, daughter and boyfriend there.”
Ken Bement, of Roaming Shores, completed the 26.2-mile run in 3:52:51.
