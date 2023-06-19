ASHTABULA — Area Little Leaguers are getting a few extra games and at the same time honoring the name of Tony Tulino, who served as the Little League District 1 administrator for many years.
The Tony Tulino tournament is available to all 12 baseball parks in District 1 and is being contested over two weekends, said umpire in chief Mitch Lemponen.
Major league teams competed on Saturday and Sunday for medallions and next weekend the Minor League teams will get their chance.
The senior division baseball players are scheduled to compete next week in Jefferson.
The major league girls softball competition is being held in Andover and the minor softball in Kingsville.
“Just to get them [the teams] more games and honor all that Tony and his family for all they have done for Little League,” said District 1 administrator Frank Cole.
Area Little League action has been rolling since early May and district tournaments will start in July for each division.
Cole said the 50-70 Intermediate state baseball championships are scheduled for July 8 to 11 at Cederquist Park.
Not all of the parks are participating in the tournaments, but most local leagues are playing and all 12 are expected to send competitors to the district events in July.
