Three area golfers are competing in the 102nd Pyramid Treating Ohio Open Championship on Monday.
The tournament is taking place on the Westfield Country Club North and South Courses through Wednesday.
Dylan Fitchet, Ayden Richmond and Nick Gustin all competed in the first round on Monday which had multiple weather delays.
Fitchet, an Edgewood graduating who is at Bowling Green for school and to play golf, posted a 2-over 72 in the first round.
“I was pleased with how I hit it [Monday],” he said. “I hit 15/18 greens, just did not putt good enough to shoot an under-par round. I made one bad swing on 16 where I hit my drive out of bounds and made double [bogey]. All in all, happy with the round.”
Cade Breitenstine, of Akron, carded a 6-under 64 and holds the lead. He is up two shots on Chase Wilson of Newark, Nick Carlson of Springfield and Michael Balcar of Toledo.
Richmond, a Geneva High School graduate attending school and playing at Youngstown State University, shot a 4-over 74.
“I struck the ball decent, but couldn’t get any putts to fall,” he said. “There were three long weather stoppages which messed with some rhythm.
“Looking to adust some things [Monday night] and put together a better round [Tuesday).”
Gustin, the Senior Golf Mananger/PGA Professional at Erie Shores
Golf Course and Madison’s varsity boys basketball coach, fired a 5-over 75.
“It was a grind [Monday] with the two weather delays and the constant changing of conditions,” he said. “Overall, I played fair, just making one birdie in the round. Hopefully, my golf ball finds the cup a few more times [Tuesday].”
The golfers are scheduled to compete in the second round today. Players who make the cut will play a third round on Wednesday.
