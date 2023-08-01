Area football teams officially opened the 2023 season on Monday as the first day of coaching happened.
Teams began practices in a
variety of ways with some squads practicing early in the day and others gathering in the evening.
The Edgewood Warriors held a family night that brought together all ages to celebrate community, Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper said.
“I just think our first practice should be a family night,” Cooper said.
He added he got the idea from college programs and his hope that Edgewood football truly is a family experience.
The event took place at Corlew Field with bounce houses for small children and food trucks as well, as interaction between youth, junior high and high school football players.
Cheerleaders also
participated.
The high school players led warmups from the center of the field and then broke down to assist the younger players doing drills.
Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said he was happy with the first day of practice for his Dragons with a potential for more than 60 players on the team this year.
He said there are discussions of having a freshman team this year as well.
Edwards said the team installed the offense during special practices the Ohio High School Athletic Association allows to ‘acclimate’ the players to the daily grind.
Some very talented players graduated, but Edwards is excited about his team that includes five returning offensive linemen.
Edwards said junior high line coach Andrew Horvath has done a great job of preparing young players for the high school team.
The players had hot weather to deal with last year, but Monday was much cooler with temperatures in the 70s in the morning.
“Our top-tier players are really good,” Edwards said.
Geneva coach Don Shymske said the Eagles used the last two weeks to get his experienced team ready for the upcoming season.
“It’s like picking up where we left off last year,” he said.
Shymske said the team is presently working on a three-hour practice schedule followed by a weigh training session.
“It is nice getting in and out,” he said.
Shymske, who guided the Eagles to a Division III, Region 9 second round playoff game last season, said two a day practices would often lead to one good session followed by lackluster efforts as the day went on. He expects to have more than 60 people in all four grades this season.
The Conneaut Spartans are preparing for the first season in the Chagrin Valley Conference and had good weather to start the year.
“We like to practice at a high tempo,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran.
He said the pace has to slow while the younger players receive instruction so they become acclimated.
“The guys returning had good junior years. We are going to bring the young guys up to speed,” Dobran said.
Dobran said moving to a league based in Ohio is exciting.
“The kids are motivated to play kids they know,” he said.
Saint John coach Bob Dlwgosh was pleased with his team’s first day of practice.
“We are really working this year on seeing everything as an opportunity,” he said. “There’s no more ‘we have to condition.’ It’s ‘we get to condition.’ The kids practiced with that mindset [on Monday].”
Pymatuning Valley is seeking a fourth-straight trip to the playoffs, and a fifth-consecutive Northeastern Athletic Conference title.
“The first day is exciting now for the players because they can do live hitting,” coach Neal Croston said. “The players have been waiting all summer for the first hit, and it brings out the competitiveness in them.”
Like Conneaut, Madison moves into the CVC this season.
Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan liked the competitiveness of his team.
“We’re figuring out who our most physcial kids are,” he said. “We’re not two platooning, but we have enough depth that we can put our starting offense vs. our starting defense for a few periods of competitive, situational fotball.
“That’s going to get us better on both sides of the football.”
Grand Valley coach Clint Nims saw great effort from his team.
“We had a great first day of practice,” he said. “We look forward to consistently getting better each day.”
Jefferson practiced mid-afternoon to early evening on Monday.
“First day was great,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “The guys were excited to get to work. Lots of sweat, teaching and laughter.”
Teams can start playing scrimmages on Friday. The first Friday of the regular season is Aug. 18, but Grand Valley is slated to play at Conneaut on Aug. 17.
