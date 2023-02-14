HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — College track athletes from area high schools returned to town on Saturday to compete in a meet at SPIRE Academy.
Several of the athletes had a lot of success and said they were glad to be back in town for the meet that focused on NCAA Division I, II and III athletes.
Madison High School graduate Nolan Landis won the shot put with a throw of 56 feet for Kent State.
“It’s like a reunion,” Landis said before the competition.
He said he has lost a lot of weight and gotten a lot stronger this year and hopes to compete for the Mid-American Conference shot put title.
“My shot has gotten a lot better, but hopefully in discus [I can be] competitive nationally,” Landis said of the spring campaign.
He started his career at the University of Indiana and transferred to Kent State last year.
Landis was fourth at the 2022 MAC Indoor Track and Field Championships and third at the MAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Geneva High School graduate Gabbi Selman also returned to her home track and finished sixth out of 24 competitors with a leap of 11 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
“I love my teammates and my coach,” said Selman, who now attends and competes for Youngstown State.
Selman said the college experience is much different than high school with so many fantastic athletes participating. She has already seen great improvement.
“I have pr’d since high school by more than half a foot,” Selman said of her accomplishments in the last two months.
Jefferson Area High School graduate T.J. Skinner also competed at the meet trying a couple of different events than his normal 60-meter hurdles, in which he presently is rated in the top 12 in the NCAA Division II indoor list.
Skinner finished 11th in the 200 meters with a time of 22.24 while running for Ashland University. He transferred from NAIA Ohio Nazarene this year and has another year of eligibility left.
“It’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun,” Skinner said of the change to a higher level of competition. He competed in the hurdles on Friday and then the longer events on Saturday.
Kennedy Landrus, a Geneva graduate and a freshman at Kent State, experienced her first weight throw competition. She is red shirting this season and was competing unattached.
She said it was great to see all her friends at the event. She finished 25th out of 45 competitors with a distance of 43-0 3/4.
Other area high school graduates completing include Geneva graduate Renee Tetlow finishing 21st out of 47 competitors with a time of 1:02.1.
William Hanchosky, a Geneva graduate presently competing for Youngstown State, finished 17th out of 57 in the 800 meters.
Madison graduate Nick Amos, a student at Edinboro University who was running unattached, won the 5,000 meters over 37 racers and fellow Blue Streak Becca Martin threw the shot put for Slippery Rock University.
