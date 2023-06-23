CONNEAUT — The Ashtabulla County girls basketball league is continuing.
On Tuesday night at Conneaut, Jayson Aponte was on the Spartans bench.
He has been recommended to the Conneaut Area City Schools board of education to take over the reins of the Spartans program.The school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
Aponte started his girls basketball coaching career down the road at Edgewood High School as an eighth-grade coach in the program Randy Vencill grew to a contender in the Chagrin Valley Conference.
The Warriors started slow under Vencil and improved every year and that is what Aponte hopes to do with the Conneaut program. He said it was not an easy decision.
“It tore me up,” Aponte said about leaving the Warriors for the Conneaut job. He said he hoped to become a head coach and when the opportunity arose he decided to give it a try.
“I want to bring energy and excitement,” Aponte said during a break in the summer league action. “Every year I want to improve.”
Developing a culture will be a key for Aponte to succeed, he said.
“I want us to be a fun team to watch,”he said.
The Spartans were running the floor with senior Karla Farley leading the way on Tuesday evening in action against Saint John and Pymatuning Valley.
Conneaut has a number of starters returning and a group of younger players ready to make its mark on the program.
“I believe that with coach Aponte, that we have a person who is committed to aggressively building a program from the ground up,” Spartans Athletic Director Joel Taylor said. “He comes off as someone who will work to build fundamentals at the elementary levels in order to establish a firm footing with basketball skills as the young student-athletes enter middle school.”
Aponte takes over for Tom Ritari, who had been at the helm the last two years.
“He came in at a time when we were looking for candidates and one didn’t fit our needs,” Taylor said of Ritari. “He came in, held the fort and did a great job.
“Coach Ritari brought some stability to a transitional period of time in our girls’ program, following coach [Tony] Pasanen. This had the potential to be a rough start, instead, our girls are moving in a good direction.”
