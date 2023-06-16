Lake Erie has received a welcome drenching, and anglers couldn't be happier.
The recent rainfall has brought a surge of optimism among fishing enthusiasts, as it has a direct impact on the walleye population.
The lake, which had been unusually cold due to a lack of precipitation, is now witnessing a remarkable transformation.
When the rainwater fills the rivers, it warms quickly and spills into Lake Erie, resulting in a rise in the overall temperature.
This increase in temperature, in turn, triggers the feeding behavior of the fish. With the much-needed rainfall finally arriving, the focus has now shifted to locating the active walleye.
Previously, anglers had success fishing in 70 feet of water.
However, recent days have seen a noticeable shift in the depth preferences of the fish.
Anglers drifting have reported successful catches in shallow areas as little as 20 feet of water, as well as deeper waters reaching up to 40 feet of water.
Trolling enthusiasts, on the other hand, have found their luck in the range of 40 to 55 feet if water. While charter boats have been returning with daily limits, some days still require persistent effort to achieve a successful haul.
It is worth noting that anglers venturing into 70 feet of water are encountering fewer but larger fish.
Although the bite may be sporadic and slower-paced in these depths, the size of the catch is impressive. Most trolling anglers in 50 feet of water continue to utilize 40 or 50 jets paired with spoons, while those fishing in 45 feet of water or shallower are favoring unassisted crankbaits.
As the fishing conditions continue to improve, the timing couldn't be better for fathers planning to celebrate Father's Day on the water.
Whether drifting or trolling, anglers are encouraged to seize the opportunity and enjoy the thrill of reeling in walleye during this exciting period.
So, let the rain pour and the lines tighten — Lake Erie awaits with promising fishing prospects for all those seeking an unforgettable angling experience.
Tight lines and happy Father's Day to all.
