ANDOVER — It has been a little more than five months since the nation watched an NFL football player die on the field of play and be resuscitated by a defibrillator.
Damar Hamlin, a player for the Buffalo Bills, went into cardiac arrest and the quick work of medical personnel on the field is credited for saving his life on January 2.
Village council has been considering the idea of helping area youth leagues, and others in the community, by providing defibrillators to have on fields in the village and when local teams are on the road.
Tim Campbell, president
of the league, said he appreciates the council’s decision
to assist financially in this project.
After he approached council, the village discussed the best way to proceed and with the help of the Andover Grange seven defibrillators were purchased for area organizations.
He said the priority of the league is safety, fun and then winning.
Campbell said if you take care of the first two priorities the third will follow.
Campbell said he looked to improve the league’s equipment when he took over the administration of the league and was concerned with having enough defibrillators for all the teams.
He said the league has
had two teams. but is adding a third and wanted to be able to have one of the potentially life saving devices available for a team that may be on the road while the others are playing in Andover.
Council discussed the
option for several months and agreed to purchase the devices, which cost about $1,200 a piece.
Two of the devices will stay at the village parks and three will go to the football league and the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization baseball league. Andover Village Hall and the Andover Public Library will get the remaining tow devices.
Campbell said all
the league’s coaches and board members
will be certified in
cardio pulmonary resuscitation and know how to use the defibrillators as well.
Council members discussed the importance of the devices after Hamlin’s incident on national television.
They also realized than parents, grandparents and other fans might end up with a cardiac event.
Many area high schools have the devices but finding them quickly during a time when the school is not open could be an issue.
“We have one right on the sideline,” Campbell said.
