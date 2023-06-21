SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Even with all the success she had on the court, Colleen Andersen still never really thought she’d be good enough to play college tennis.
A conversation with mom, though, made her realize differently.
“One day my mom mentioned it and I was like ‘You know what? I should start looking at schools and watching other players,” Andersen said
The recent Saint John graduate found Baldwin Wallce to be the best fit.
“I’m super excited,” Andersen said of the opportunity. “I’ve already met several people from the college and some of the tennis team and they seem incredible.”
Andersen, a three-sport athlete for the Heralds during his high school years, leaves the school with a school-best 93 wins.
She was 22-3 at second singles last fall as a senior.
Though Andresen may have not as been as confidence about going to the next level, she credited the Saint John program for helping her not only with the tools to be successful on the court, but also to believe in herself.
“Absolutely,” she said. “Seeing girls like Emily Cevera and Julianne Sheldon go on to play in college and be successful was big. Then, we definitely have a good enough coach to help us get there.”
Heralds girls tennis coach Todd Nasseif said he admired the joy that Andersen played the game just as much on the opposite side of the net were frustrated by her.
“She was a pain in the neck for her opponents,” Nassief said. “You’d think you hit a winner and she runs it down and gets another ball back, and another one and another one. I always say you have to hit three winners against her to get one.”
Andersen’s relentless persistence may have been frustrating for her opponents, but her smile that she seemed to play with was great for her team.
“She had a great demeanor,” Nassief said. “She’s always having fun on the court, you can always hear her laughing and having a great time. She’s had a great four years here and she’s going to continue to do great things in the future.”
Academically, Andersen will pursue a degree in communicative disorders with plans to be a speech language pathologist.
“They have a really great program for that,” she said of BW.
As for tennis, the Division III level of competition is right where she wanted to be.
“I thought Division II would be a little too intense,” Andersen said. “I still want to have good competition, but not that intense.”
Andersen shared her signing ceremony with Jacob Timonere, who is headed to Westminster College for school and to also play tennis.
Seeing two of his student-athletes continue to play at the next level is gratifying for Nassief on more than one front.
“As a coach, you’re lucky if you get one a year, it’s usually like one every four years,” he said. “To have two in one year is pretty amazing and it says a lot about our program.
“These two have done a great job not only on the tennis court but in the classroom as well. I’m incredibly proud of both of them.”
