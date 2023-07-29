Staff Report
Following a recommendation from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, all football playoff games during the first five rounds will be played on Friday nights, according to a press release by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
In the first two rounds (Oct. 27 and Nov. 3), the better-seeded team in each match-up will host the game at its home field.
In the third, fourth and fifth rounds (Nov. 10, 17 and 24), the OHSAA will select neutral sites. The state championships will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2.
The early rounds of the playoffs have been split over Fridays and Saturdays the past couple of years.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna said. “Once we got to the regional semifinals last season, we didn’t have a day off for the next three weeks.
“You get your opponents film on Sunday as opposed to Saturday. Now, Friday becomes your new walk through day.”
Last season, Jefferson advanced to the state semifinals in Division IV, Region 13. The first two rounds were on Friday, but the next three took place on Saturday.
“We are blessed to have reached the state final four, but those Saturday games were definitely a grind,” Hanna said.
From Ashtabula County, Lakeside, in Division II; Geneva, III; Edgewood, DIV; Conneaut, DV and Pymatuning Valley, DVI, also played first-round playoff games on Fridays in the 2022 season. The Eagles advanced to the second round, also on a Friday.
“It’s an honor and privledge to make the playoffs,” Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “The switch really doesn’t matter to me. It’s more important that we are playing Friday night in the playoffs.”
FOOTBALL CALENDAR
• July 31: Official start date for practice
• Aug. 4-12: Scrimmage dates
• Aug. 14: Regular season begins (first Friday is Aug. 18)
• Oct. 21: Regular season ends
• Oct. 22: Playoff qualifiers announced
• Oct. 27: Regional playoffs first round (better seeded team hosts)
• Nov. 3: Regional quarterfinals (better seeded team hosts)
• Nov. 10: Regional semifinals (neutral sites)
• Nov. 17: Regional finals (neutral sites)
• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving
• Nov. 24: State semifinals (neutral sites)
• State championships, Canton
• Thursday, Nov. 30
Division II, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 1
Division V, 10:30 a.m.
Division III , 3 p.m.
Division I, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 2
Division VI, 10:30 a.m.
Division VII, 3 p.m.
Division IV, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.