Lakeside is slated to host the All-Ashtabula County boys tennis tournament on Sunday.
Competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The tournament was originally slated for Saturday, but pushed back a day due to impending inclement weather.
Last season, Jefferson claimed the team title with 33 points.
“We’re looking forward to competing in the county tournament,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “The goal is the same as it was last season — win the tournament and have fun.”
Lakeside finished second with 27 points, followed by Saint John at 26, Geneva with 22 points, Edgewood 14, Grand River Academy nine and Conneaut seven.
“I think this is the closest in terms of level the county teams have been,” Dragons coach Spencer Selman said.
The Eagles and Heralds also figure to provide a solid challenge for the team title.
“We are excited about the county tournament,” Geneva coach Scott Torok said. “We haven’t won it in a couple of years, so we are hungry to bring the title back to Geneva.”
Heralds coach Todd Nassief added, “This will probably be one of the most competitive county tournaments since its inception.”
Jefferson’s Jensen Yarosh, Geneva’s Isaac Riddell, Lakeside’s Jack Varckette and Saint John’s Jacob Timonere are players to watch in singles.
Doubles teams to watch include: Lakeside’s Ty Hamilton and Matthew Surbella; Geneva’s Ari Loveridge and Owen Emmett and and Saint John’s Danny Hutchins and Carter Blenman.
