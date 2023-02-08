Lori Jean Shinkle shared her recovery store on Saturday evening during the Ashtabula Distance Runners annual awards banquet at Andrus Party Center in Ashtabula.
Shinkle said she spent many years in the throes of addiction after she was physically abused by her mother at the age of 12 and tried to take her own life.
“I spent most of my life in addiction,” she said of her lifestyle with medical issues that included hypertension, pre-diabetes and being overweight.
Shinkle said in 2001 she began reflecting on her life when a grandchild was born.
“I didn’t want my grandchild to see me drunk,” she said.
After reaching out to God, she was able to kick her addictions and gain a more healthy lifestyle.
Shinkle received a scholarship to go to nursing school at the age of 49 and has spent eight years helping others fight addiction issues.
She said she started running in 2021 through Eagleville Bible Church and is now deeply involved in the sport.
“Once I got my first medal. I was hooked. I had a new addiction,” Shinkle said with a laugh.
Shinkle thanked club members that encouraged her and said running is better for beating stress and sorrow than anything else.
The ADR Club also honored its special award winners from 2022.
The top three overall female winners were: Kathleen Pierce with 387 points; Michelle Wood, 313 and Tracy David, 310.
The top three male winners consisted of: Pat Dillon with 400 points; Rob Kleps, 360 and Mike Shevchik, 343.
“We were thrilled to have a successful 2022 racing season and it was especially nice to see our club members develop new friendships and strengthen old ones,” said John Hutchison, ADR Board president. “The running community in Ashtabula County is something we are very proud of and we look forward in 2023 to building upon all the successes that our club and members enjoy.”
ADR aims to grow its membership to more than 200 members in 2023 and will conduct seven of its own club races, as well as offer a Grand Prix schedule that will have more than 30 races that will be conducted by various community organizations.
The first race on the schedule will be the Shamrock 2 Mile race, an ADR Club event, on March 11 at the Harbor-Topky Library in Ashtabula.
Runners in the age-group divisions were also recognized.
FEMALE
Age Groups
14 and under
1. Alex Shevchik 141
25-29
1. Ellen Darby 304
2. Pamela Brown 273
3. Amber Sturgill 73
35-39
1. Kourtney Kelner 211
2. Katie Schwartz 198
3. Heather Harmon 176
40-44
1. Amy Kleps 282
2. Caron Fenton 281
45-49
1. Jacklyn Krysa 257
2. Jennifer Hanson 241
3. Christy Tobias 203
50-54
1. Melissa Good 302
2. Dawn Cragon 197
3. Rachel Tobul 122
55-59
1. Lisa Haytcher 239
2. Desiree Dell 102
60-64
1. Lori Jean Shinkle 255
2. Nancy Gill 124
65-69
1. Vivian Plats 187
MALE
Age Groups
14 and under
1. Carter Schwartz 104
2. Connor Schwartz 76
15-19
1. JR Hutchison 115
20-24
1. Levi Cole 128
2. Allen Darby 99
30-34
1. Aaron Shinkle 281
2. Davey Roosa 245
3. Bradley Fryauff 188
35-39
1. Jonathon Richardson 158
40-44
1. Justin Mayberry 320
2. Larry Faulkerson 147
3. Bryce Heinbaugh 131
45-49
1. Marty Raffensberger 160
2. Walter Anderson 121
50-54
1. Bill Bernard 317
2. John Hutchison 231
3. JP Ducro 199
55-59
1. Daniel Loose 287
2. Frank Brown 248
60-64
1. Bruce Haytcher 169
2. Warren Dillaway 142
3. Doug Kennedy 114
65-69
1. Karl Schwartz 181
70 and over
1. Jack Sargent 193
2. Dean McQuaide 174
3. Don Gill 91
