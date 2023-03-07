ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Whether you were wearing a black jersey or an orange one Tuesday night, it seemed everyone was wearing a smile during the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation Girls Senior Classic at Edgewood High School.
The biggest smile, though, had to belong to Geneva’s Kailey Williams, who knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute to lift Team Black to a 49-46 win.
Williams’ team had trailed by as many as 12 points with seven minutes of continuous clock remaining.
Amidst all the fun the girls were having, she said they also had eyes on the scoreboard.
“It was fun,” Williams said. “It was a different kind of game and we all enjoyed it.”
That didn’t mean they didn’t want to win.
“We were sitting on the bench saying, ‘it’s comeback time,’ it’s time to come back and win,’” Williams said.
Williams was wide open on the left side when Edgewood’s Kaci Kanicki fired a pass with a pass from the timeline.
From there, Williams knew just what to do.
“It felt good,” she said. “I knew the moment I released it, it was going in.”
Williams hit the game-winning shot, while Kanicki nabbed Most Valuable Player honors for her line of 19 points, 6 rebounds and five assists.
The irony of it was Randy Vencill, Kanicki’s coach at Edgewood, was leading Team Orange — the team Kanicki didn’t play on.
“I guess I got the feeling of how other coaches have felt the last couple of years,” Vencill said of having his star player beat him in her last high school court appearance.
Vencill had five of his Edgewood players participating in the game. What the coach pressed most, though, was for all the players to cherish the moment.
“I told them before the game to have fun and make a memory for yourself,” he said. “A lot of the girls, this is the last time they’ll play basketball. You want them all to have fun ... winning and losing didn’t matter, they made a memory [Tuesday night].”
Conneaut’s Tom Ritari, who coached Team Black, said the game was great for the players.
“They know it,” he said. “Some of them were opponents at one time or another, but [Tuesday night] was a great opportunity for everyone to get together and have a good time.”
Ritari admitted he did deploy a bit of strategy for the game.
“We made sure our best players were on the floor at the end of the game,” he said. “They started their top players, we didn’t and it worked out for us. Of course, having Kanicki helped also.”
But strategy, which team won and which player had the most points was not what the game was about.
“It was really fun,” said Lily Easton of Grand Valley, who was on Team Orange. “We didn’t have a lot of team chemistry because we didn’t know each other real well. But, we still had a lot of fun and supported each other.”
Aside from being named MVP, Kanicki also won the 3-point contest held during halftime. In the final shoot-off, she defeated Pymatuning Valley’s Alaina Neczeporenko to claim the crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.