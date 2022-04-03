CONNEAUT — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Ashtabula County Hall of Fame Basketball Foundation needed a get together the way a basketball team on the wrong end of a 10-0 run needed a time-out.
Sunday afternoon, the foundation was back together again at the New Leaf Event Center.
“It’s great not to be on zoom,” Vice President Andy Juhola said to open the proceedings.
After that, it was 90 minutes of relishing some of the game’s local heroes from the past, along with honoring a few of those from the present.
Eleven new members along with two teams were inducted into
the Hall Sunday afternoon.
“I’ll forever be known as a member of the 2020-21, and ‘22 class,” Inductee Marc Pope joked in reference to the members who had been named the last two years but were waiting for a day like Sunday to arrive.
Others in the class included Dawn Zappitelli, Ryan Ball, Mo Wofford, Richy DeJesus, Mary Herendeen, Justin Turk, Tom Carr, Terrence Greene, Marc Pope, Augie Pugliese and the late Rod Holmes.
The 1946-47 Ashtabula Panthers and the 1948-49 Geneva Eagles teams were also
inducted.
Both reached the state semifinals in their respective years.
Turk, who was inducted as a player and is still coaching Grand Valley, said being able to hear from those who played the game yesteryear is what makes the event special.
“It’s special to be
able to come back here,” he said. “Just listening to the old stories and
being able to honor these high school kids for all the hard work they did.”
Among the high school student-athletes honored were the foundation’s choice for players of the year.
Edgewood’s Kaci Kanicki was presented
the award for the girls side, while Jefferson’s Bobby Ray was presented the hardware for the boys.
Other student athletes who received recognition for their success on and off the court included: Olivia Wilms from Geneva, Hagan Hejduk from Grand Valley, Taylor Skinner from Jefferson and John Castrilla from Jefferson.
Geena Gabriel, of PV, and Rob Pisano, of Jefferson, were named county coaches of the year
Collegiate players who were also honored included: Edgewood’s Marcus Ernst at Malone, Geneva’s Emily and Courtney Harriman Thiel and Grant Mihalick at Wilmington, Jefferson’s Blake Payne at Westminster, and Conneaut’s Tully Taylor at Allegheny.
For ACBF President Brad Ellis, simply
having everyone back
together again to celebrate the game they
love was most
satisfying.
“It was amazing,” he said of the afternoon. “It was nice to finally bring back everyone from the class of 2021 and 2022.”
It was the 20th ceremony by the foundation. Ellis said what made this year’s class special is what makes all of them special.
“They’re not only good basketball players, but they’re good people,” he said. “That’s our requirement, you have to be a solid citizen. This is a good group.”
Their will be more good groups to come
in the years ahead as well.
“We’re still going to be celebrating basketball in Ashtabula County,” ACBF Trustee Nicholas Iarocci said to end the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.