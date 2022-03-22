A little more than 20 years ago, a couple of Conneaut businessmen decided to launch a new venture.
Insurance agent Mike Joslin and lawyer Nick Iarocci had noticed the success of the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club in honoring high school football players and wondered why there wasn’t a similar organization for basketball players.
Joslin and Iarocci consulted with other county men and women interested in the sport of basketball and made some plans.
Now, 20 years later, the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation will host its annual
banquet, the first
since 2019 because of COVID 19.
It will be held April 3 at the New Leaf Event Center, 110 Gateway Avenue, Conneaut, with social hour beginning at 2:30 p.m. and the banquet at 3 p.m.
At the inception of the formation of the ACBF, Joslin and Iarocci weren’t sure that the county was ready for a new sports organization. Today, they marvel at its success.
“It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the forming of the Foundation,” Joslin said. “Yet it’s not surprising, given the level of support of our basketball community, that we continue to
grow year in and year out.”
Iarocci added, “I can’t believe it has been 20 years. We started this organization when
Mike and I still had hair.”
Many high school basketball players, male and female, will be honored at the banquet, including the Star Beacon All-Ashtabula County boys and girls first teams and any 1,000-point scorers.
Several special awards and scholarships will be presented to some of the athletes.
The foundation will also present awards to the Girls Coach of the Year and Boys Coach of the Year in addition to a Referee Appreciation Award.
Cash scholarships to be awarded this year will be the East Ashtabula Club Scholarships, Edward Jones Flautt/Bowler Scholarship and ACBF Scholarship. Each of those will be awarded to a boy and girl.
When the foundation was formed in 2002, the club added a group to its honorees.
Each year a small group of men and women who played, coached or made significant contributions to county basketball are inducted into the ACBF’s Hall of Fame.
Its first class was in 2003.
This year, 11 men and women will be inducted. That group includes Dawn Martin Zappitelli from Ashtabula, Mo Wofford from Conneaut, Rich DeJesus from Geneva, Justin Turk from Grand Valley, Ryan Ball from Edgewood, Mary Herendeen Barr and coach Rod Holmes from Jefferson, Marc Pope from Harbor, Terrence Greene from Pymatuning Valley, Augie Pugliese from St. John and Tom Carr as a contributor.
The Hall of Fame will also honor the two county teams that made it to the state tournament in Columbus — the 1946-47 Ashtabula and 1949-50 Geneva squads.
Nearly 300 people are expected to attend.
“We’ve had good
attendance at the banquet,” Joslin said. “We’ve met so many wonderful people throughout the years and hopefully touched many lives through the sport of basketball.
“I’ve personally enjoyed watching young students grow up before our eyes, many
of them returning home to teach, coach and continue to help us prosper. I know what started as
a small idea 20 years ago turned into something that Nick and I never could have imagined.”
From the beginning, Joslin and Iarocci recruited the most knowledgeable people in the county in the sport of basketball to serve as directors for the foundation, a group that shared the tasks required of such an operation.
Though the individuals have changed over the years, the group has always consisted of coaches, officials, media representatives and former players. All county schools have been represented.
“Our beloved directors are deserving of all the credit as far as we’re concerned,” Joslin said. “Selfless, dedicated individuals giving of their time to enrich the lives of others. How could we be any happier?
“I’m so excited to
see what the upcoming years hold for the
Foundation. and as always, we extend
our thanks to all that have helped support
us over the decades.
We have been blessed to be associated with
a great group of friends as directors for many years, and to have been able to recognize so many awesome student-athletes, coaches, hall of famers and
contributors who deserve it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.