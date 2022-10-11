While Ashtabula County football teams still battle for the postseason, there have been a couple of individual milestones to note involving county athletes.
Jefferson quarterback Grant Hitchcock now holds the school’s career passing record with 3,494 yards, breaking the mark of Lucas Hitchcock’s 2,797. Lucas is Grant’s brother.
“It means a lot to achieve this and it’s even more special breaking one of my brother’s records,” Hitchcock said. “Hard work goes a long way, and this is one of those times where it pays off.”
Then, there’s Conneaut running back Zack Rice, who set the school career rushing mark in a 28-6 win over Pymatuning Valley last Friday.
Rice broke the mark of 3,005 yards of Mike Williams. Rice, who set the record on an 80-yard run on Conneaut’s first offensive play, has 3,149 yards.
“I am very proud of myself for achieving this milestone in my high school career,” Rice said. “It really did surprise me when it happened because I had no idea how close I was.
“I was very excited and happy to hear my name being called.”
Both players have been instrumental in their’s teams successes this season as the Falcons enter Week 9 with a 5-3 mark and the Spartans 6-2. Both are also in the top-16 of their respective division and region for the playoffs, which will be announced on Oct. 23.
“Grant has worked hard and deserves this achievement,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “When I got to Jefferson, he was battling for the quarterback position.
“I remember sitting in the coaches office and every other coach but one thought I was crazy when I said he’d be the QB. He now holds this record while playing in a league that has four, five teams in the playoffs every year.”
Congrats to both players.
Hitchcock and Rice aren’t finished, either, with two regular-season games and potentially the postseason.
Now, on to the Week 9 games, which includes one tonight.
Tonight
• Perry (6-2) at Geneva (6-2)
In a key Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division game, the Pirates have eclipsed 29 or more points in their six wins. Quarterback Walter Moses has thrown for 1,453 yards and 15 TDs. Jayden Studio and Brayden Richards are at 530 and 407 yards, respectively. Jaden Hacking is a big-play receiver with 21 catches for 448 yards. Studio leads the way with nine TDs. Brian Cox leads the defense with four sacks. The Eagles have surpassed 2,000 yards rushing as a team with four players gaining more than 400, paced by Luke Smith with 768 and 10 scores. Geneva has outscored its last three opponents 121-17. Giavonni Rice has three interceptions.
Friday
• Lakeside (5-3) at Orange (0-8)
The Dragons will look to rebound after a 35-8 loss to Kirtland last Friday. The teams played a close first half, before Kirtland took over in the second half. QB Alex DiSalvatore has passed for 820 yards and nine TDs. The Dragons have rushed for 1,485 yards through eight games. On defense, Angelo Collazo has registered six interceptions.The Lions have scored in double digits in just one game this season — tallying 21 points against Edgewood on Sept. 9.
• Kirtland (8-0) at Edgewood (5-3)
The Hornets continue to be impressive with 30 or more points in seven games and allowing just two teams to reach double digits in scoring. Quarterback Jake LaVerde, running backs Rocco Alfieri and Tommy Gogolin and wide receiver Gino Blasini are names to watch. The Warriors came through with a 28-21 win over Chagrin Falls last Friday. QB Tony Hall went 16 of 26 for 378 yards and four TDs. Christian Cunningham hauled in nine receptions for 206 yards and three scores, including one from 70.
• Conneaut (6-2) at Brooklyn (3-5)
The Spartans will make the trek west to Cuyahoga County for a Week 9 matchup. Aside from Rice, Conneaut QB Max Gleason has gained 603 yards, while running back Wyatt Payne checks in at 427. On defense for the Spartans, Jaydon Anderson has recorded four sacks and Payne three interceptions. The Hurricanes are looking to break a three-game losing streak.
• Jefferson (5-3) at Poland (5-3)
This game has big DIV, Region 13 computer points on the line. The Falcons, who are eighth in the computer ratings, are seeking to reverse their fortunes after two straight losses. Poland has won three straight games, including edging Girard 21-19 on Sept. 30, and is ranked fifth. In the win over Girard, the Bulldogs outscored Girard 14-5 in the fourth quarter. Cole Fulton had 73 yards rushing and 73 receiving.
• Pymatuning Valley (3-5) at Toronto (5-3)
The Lakers are fighting for a playoff spot, currently sitting at 15th in Division VI, Region 21. Quarterback Ryan Croston is nearing the 1,000-yard rushing mark (958) and running back Ty Vickery has chipped in with 730. Defensive lineman Kamron Cargill has registered 4.5 sacks. QB Zebulin Kinsey leads the Red Knights with 819 yards rushing (12 TDs) and 589 passing. Toronto, which is located in Jefferson County, broke a three-game losing streak with a 40-13 win over Madonna (W. Va.) last Friday. The Red Knights’ head coach is Josh Franke, who led Edgewood from
2013-15.
• Grand Valley (1-7) at Crestwood (3-5)
Mustangs QB Nate Boiarski has thrown 14 TD passes (1,059 yards) with 11 going to receiver Robert Rogers. Rogers has hauled 51 receptions for 779 yards. For the Red Devils, Nate Blasiole rushed for 215 yards and three TDs in a 37-7 win over Wickliffe two seeks ago.
• Fairport (2-6) at Saint John (2-5)
In the first of a home and home, the Heralds will close the regular season in Northeastern Athletic Conference action. Saint John QB Vin Narducci threw a TD pass against Mathews last Friday. He’s thrown for 974 yards and six TDs. Will Anderson leads the way with 27 catches, while Matt Miller has 420 receiving yards. Jimmy Severino has three interceptions.The Skippers will look to break a four-game losing streak. QB Gabe Lawson has thrown for 789 yards and 10 TDs. James Gadomski leads the way with 23 receptions and three scores.
• Madison (2-6) at Mayfield (5-3)
It’s been a gauntlet for the Blue Streaks, whose last three losses have been to Riverside (7-1) 59-0; Kenston (6-2) 42-6 and Chardon (6-1) 55-0. Things don’t easier for Madison, which has just two Western Reserve Conference football games left before moving into the Chagrin Valley Conference next season, on Friday at Mayfield. Blue Streaks QB Carson Alley has 337 yards rushing. The Wildcats have won two straight, scoring 41 and 40 points, respectively.
