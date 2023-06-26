Staff Report
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the divisional breakdowns for
the upcoming 2023-24
girls and boys basketball seasons using competitive balance data submitted last season.
The Conneaut boys team is the only change among Ashtabula County schools and Madison.
The Spartans are moving up one division, from III to II, in the 2023-24 season due to competitive balance.
Grand Valley’s boys team is down one due to competitive balance, but remaining in D-IV.
The rest of the teams
are staying in the game division.
In girls basketball, Lakeside and Madison are in D-I; Edgewood, Jefferson, Conneaut and Geneva, DII; Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley, III and Saint John, IV.
In boys basketball, Lakeside is in D-I; Geneva, Madison, Jefferson and Edgewood will join Conneaut in II; PV, III and GV and Saint John, IV.
All other 2023-24 winter sports will use the same divisions as last year.
The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports.
The base enrollment data
is collected every other year to be used for two school years.
According to OHSAA.com, Competitive Balance, which was voted in place by the OHSAA member schools in May 2014, is a process
which makes modifications to how schools are placed into tournament divisions
in the team sports of
baseball, basketball,
football, soccer, softball and volleyball.
The modifications are based on which students are actually on each respective roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.