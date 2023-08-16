CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Spartans football team will begin its first season as a member of the Chagrin Valley Conference.
Conneaut, which played an independent schedule last season after exiting the District 10 conference in Pennsylvania in 2021, will look to improve on an 8-3 record that included hosting a playoff game in 2022.
The Spartans will play more Ashtabula County schools moving forward, starting with Grand Valley at home on Thursday.
Conneaut goes to Jefferson on Sept. 22, hosts Geneva on Sept. 29 and Edgewood on Oct. 6, and plas at Lakeside on Oct. 13.
The Spartans finish the season at Madison on Oct. 20.
Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said the team looks forward to being back in a conference located in Ohio and it’s going to be much more exciting for the players to be able to compete for a conference championship along with working to secure a playoff spot.
“It’s nice to be in an Ohio league, it’s been a long time,” Dobran said. “When you make the playoffs, you will play teams you’ve seen or are more familiar with. Playing local schools is always a plus especially the ones that are the same size as us.”
The Spartans will be in the CVC’s Lake Division with Jefferson, Edgewood, Lakeside, Geneva and Madison.
“We have a great core that will be the central focus for our team and they all started last year, the only negative is there aren’t a lot of them,” Dobran said.
The Spartans have 43 players on the roster consisting of eight seniors, seven juniors, eleven sophomores, and 17 freshmen.
Due to a smaller group of upperclassmen, there are going to be a lot of sophomores and freshmen who are probably going to play at the varsity level either by being the first backup or by being one or two injuries away from getting in, the coach said.
“Most years, you might get one or two freshmen who will play and are really good, but this year there’s a possibility to have three or four freshmen on the field by the end of the year,” Dobran said. “With that said, I’m very excited about this group as the core, there are very good players who can put us in a very good spot, but because of lack of depth we have to stay healthy this year.”
QUARTERBACK
Senior Max Gleason will enter his second season as the starter.
Senior Bryce Spurlin is serving as the primary backup.
Senior Ethan Osborne will be the third quarterback.
The Spartans will rely on the quarterback position as a key component of the offense.
“We’re really excited about Max. He was an athlete playing quarterback last year and as the season went on he got really good with his feet and the option reads and a lot of play-action passes when throwing on the run. He really came along at the end of the year and was really hard to tackle,” Dobran said. “This offseason he made himself stronger and faster and more knowledgeable about the game and his reads and what he’s looking for on his option keys. We expect a lot from him. He’s been a great leader for the team this year and his confidence level is a lot higher than last year.”
Dobran said he also has a lot of confidence in Spurlin to step right in if he is needed to play significant time at quarterback because he is a good athlete and smart in the classroom.
RUNNING BACK
After serving as the backup to graduate Zack Rice, who finished his career as Conneaut’s all-time leading rusher, senior Wyatt Payne is ready to step in as the Spartans lead running back.
“He’s really worked for it,” Dobran said. “Even last year, he put in so much time and work ethic, an unbelievable amount of time he’s put in to make himself a better player.
“Even though he had a phenomenal year last year, he’s excited to be the leading running back this year. Defensively, he had five interceptions last year.”
The coach said Payne and Gleason running the ball will be a good situation for the Spartans and should put the defense on its toes a little bit knowing they have to stop both guys.
Senior Ty Covill will likely get some carries as more of a “put your head down and run type of guy,” Dobran said.
“He’s going to be a guy who we can be confident with if we need tough carries or a couple of tough yards because he runs so hard,” Dobran said.
Osborne will play mostly at receiver but also be the next running back in. Sophomore Carrick Dobran will see time at running back playing junior varsity, but will add depth on the varsity level if injuries or an opportunity arise.
WIDE RECEIVER
The Spartans have a group of five players at the position to help Conneaut in its passing game. Osborne is fully recovered from an injury last season and was able to compete after football in track.
“He looks really good for us right now, he looks athletic and moves really well,” Dobran said. “Midway through last year he had some phenomenal catches and defensively he’s a key player for us. He’s a tough kid that when you’re talking about football players, it’s his toughness and he’s competitive.”
Juniors Thaddaeus Huya and Noah Hamm have good speed and the ability to make catches, Dobran said.
Junior Bradley Agnew is a new player on the team who is very athletic and learning the game of football and should help the team in a variety of ways.
Spurlin will play on the inside as a tight end and also will play on the outside as a receiver.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Dobran said the line looks very solid and will be anchored by senior Scotty Edwards, who will play left tackle or center.
Junior Jaydon Anderson should be ready
to go early in the season after recovering from an injury last season.
Senior Corey Pearson will start if Anderson isn’t ready to start
in the first game or
two.
Juniors Dylan Phillip and Gavin Nesbitt were starters on the line
last season and will provide experience, and sophomore Ryan Turner is also projected be a starter.
Sophomores Chetti Arcaro and Noah Sigley, along with senior Ethan Taylor, will compete for playing time and add depth.
DEFENSIVE LINE
The Spartans will rotate players on their defensive line to keep players fresh, especially as many also play on offense.
Conneaut will have Anderson and Phillip at the ends, Edwards at nose tackle, and Person and Taylor at the tackle positions.
Turner will work on the attack side and Arcaro as a backside defensive end.
LINEBACKER
Covill and Spurlin, who were the inside linebackers from last year, return.
Covill was named the 2022 Northeast Lakes All-District football team Division V Defensive Player of the Year after setting the Spartans school record of 149 total tackles in a season.
“Ty, he played so well. He finds the ball and refuses to get blocked by the lineman and he’s a very aggressive kid ... Bryce, too,” Dobran said. They are like best friends on the field and tough.”
At outside linebacker will be Osborne and freshman Devon Fogle, who Dobran said is working hard and is mature for his age.
Freshman Isaiah Boles may also see some time at linebacker.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Gleason has been a two-year starter at cornerback.
Huya and Hamm are also slated play at cornerback.
Payne and Agnew are the safeties.
Carrick Dobran will be the first substitute and Brady Vera is a freshman who may get some time at defensive back.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spurlin will handle the punting and place-kicking duties as well as kickoffs.
The punt and kickoff returners will be a mix Gleason, Payne, and Osborne.
