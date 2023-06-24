It was a rough start to Sophia Paolillo’s softball career at Edgewood High School.
Her freshman season didn’t happen when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire spring campaign for all of Ohio in 2020.
Paolillo missed her sophomore year because of a torn ACL.
The last two years were much better for Paolillo, who capped off her Warriors career by being selected the 2023 Ashtabula County Softball Player of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.
“I feel honored,” she said. “I worked hard and we had a good team. It’s a good way to end my senior year. It definitely felt good.”
Paolillo, who recently graduated, batted .516 with 31 runs, six doubles, six triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs in 2023.
She led the team in average, runs scored, RBIs, triples and home runs.
“Our team did well,” Paolillo said. “That pushed me.”
Edgewood finished 13-8 overall, 7-1 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division, which was good for a conference title. Perry claimed second place at 6-2.
The Warriors captured the school’s first conference softball title since 2009.
“It was a feeling of success,” said Paolillo, who also claimed co-CVC Lake Division Most Valuable Player honors. “We had fun this season. The team was family and the the result was kind of a result of that.”
The Warriors opened the season with a 9-7 win over perennial area power Perry.
“That kind of set us up,” Paolillo said. “Our goal was to win the CVC.”
Edgewood’s lone conference loss was to Perry 8-5 in early May.
Paolillo was proud of the way she and teammates bounced back after losses.
“We got over them pretty quick,” she said.
Edgewood opened the season with four straight wins. After a loss to Madison, the Warriors defeated Grand Valley.
A loss to Jefferson was followed by a win over Conneaut. Edgewood also captured wins after two more losses to the Blue Streaks.
After a 12-5 loss to West Branch in a Division II sectional final, the Warriors ended the season with wins over Geneva and Lakeside.
Warriors coach Randy Vencill was appreciative of Paolillo’s talents and leadership abilities.
“She’s like a coach on the field,” he said. “She’s a coach’s dream, and does whatever the team needs. She’s talented for sure.”
Paolillo also helped out her sister, Lucianna, who was a freshman pitcher for the Warriors.
Lucianna finished
with a 7-5 mark and 3.32 earned-run average.
Lucianna gave up 31 earned runs and fanned 80 batters.
“I told her to work hard and become the player you want to be,” Sophia said.
For Paolillo, getting to this point was a process.
She tore her right ACL in the summer prior to her sophomore season.
“I couldn’t do anything for 10 months,” Paolillo said. “Once I hit the 10-month mark, I worked every day.
“I was definitely rusty, and the first few weeks were rough, but it came back. I put in a ton of work on the recovery. It’s definitely a mental game.”
As a junior, Paolillo hit .463 with four doubles, nine triples, three homers and 27 RBIs. She paced the Warriors in RBIs, triples and homers.
Paolillo said she gained confidence.
“That definitely helped me,” she said. “I tried to relax and enjoy it.”
With the conclusion of the 2023 season, Paolillo’s competitive playing days are likely finished.
She’s planning on attending Denison University, majoring in bio-chemistry/pre-med.
“I’ll maybe play club softball just for fun,” Paolillo said.
But Paolillo can’t complain about how her high school career ended.
“I think this season felt successful,” she said. “We did a lot of team bonding. and became friends.”
