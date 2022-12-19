After two years as Grand Valley's Athletic Director, Frank Shreve has decided to make a career change.
His resignation was accepted at Monday's Board of Education meeting.
"We wish him well," GV Superintendent William Nye said.
Nye said the goal is to hire someone as soon as possible with Jan. 13 Shreve's last day on the job.
Shreve, who took over duties in fall, 2020, is returning to a profession he hasn't worked in more than 20 years — engineering.
He is scheduled to start at Davey Resource Group on Jan. 16. The company has operations throughout North America, and is committed to scientifically-based horticultural and environmental services and outstanding client service.
Shreve will be working in Richfield, Ohio.
"It was a family decision," Shreve said of the change. "The hours that go into being an athletic director, that's asking a lot of my wife [Erin] to keep the boat afloat."
Shreve's son, Robbie, 10, attends Footprints Center for Autism in Perry.
In his two years, Shreve has enjoyed watching the GV student-athletes develop academically and athletically.
"It was great to see the progression of our student-athletes," he said. "It was exciting to see our baseball and softball teams grow. I'm excited to see how things mature here."
Prior to working at GV, Shreve was Grand River Academy's Athletic Director.
Shreve has more than 10 years experience in athletics administration. He holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering from Virginia Tech, a dual master’s degree in sports management and sports coaching from the United States Sports Academy, CAA Certification through the NIAA and a National Coaching License through U.S. Soccer.
Shreve served as GRA's director of athletics, dean of students and head soccer coach. In his tenure, GRA earned two conference championships in basketball and soccer. The soccer program also earned seven consecutive United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards, two sportsmanship and ethics awards and most recently, the Pinnacle Award for last school year.
"I'll miss working with the kids," Shreve said. "That's the thing that's been on my mind."
Shreve will look to make the transition smooth for his replacement, as was the case when he took over.
"A lot of the scheduling and referee assignments have already been done," he said. "I just want to make sure the paperwork is done, and put together a how-to book."
Despite not being physically in the buildings, Shreve said he'll continue to follow the progress of GV student-athletes.
"I truly appreciate GV," he said. "It's been a honor to work with them. Just because I'm not here, I haven't fallen off the face of the earth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.