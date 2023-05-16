In the 2022 boys tennis postseason, Saint John’s Andy Grippi and Jimmy Severino teamed up for Division II doubles competition and reached the district tournament.
Grippi graduated, but Severino, a senior, returned, and this season, he has a new partner — classmate Jacob Timonere.
Timonere and Severino, the Heralds first and second singles player in the regular season, advanced to the D-II district tournament after winning the Solon-Hawken Sectional Tournament last week.
It was the first Saint John tennis sectional championship.
“It was a great moment for our school,” Severino said.
The duo will continue their trail to Columbus on Friday morning, facing the Marlington tandem of Anderson Hyland and Josh Tarter, the fourth-place finishers at the Wooster sectional, at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.
“We just play one point a time,” Timonere said.
A win would lift Timonere and Severino into the next round against either University’s Rohan Sethi and Rohit Talasila or Cardinal Mooney’s Rocco Turner and Dominic Graziano.
When the Ashtabula County tournament arrived earlier this month, the idea of teaming Timonere and Severino up gained more traction.
“We knew it would be the best path, especially with Jimmy and Andy’s success last year,” Heralds coach Todd Nassief said.
Nassief said Timonere and Severino have good chemistry.
“They get along so well off the court,” Nassief said. “We’re trying to maximize their strengths.”
With a certain amount of unknowns on their opponents, Nassief said the object is to get Timonere and Severino prepared.
“We’ll assess their situation after three games or so,” Nassief said. “[Assistant coach and former Lakeside and Mount Union doubles standout] Kayla Johnston has played at a high level of doubles. She’s an excellent mentor for the kids.”
Severino and Timonere both said the familiarity with each other has been a benefit.
“We’ve been friends since kindergarten, and have played tennis since seventh grade,” Severino said.
Timonere added, “We want to work after practice and show teamwork and communication.”
To reach the district, Timonere and Severino, the top-seeded doubles team at Solon-Hawken, won 6-1, 6-4 and 6-0, 6-3 in their opening two matches.
In the semifinals, Timonere and Severino defeated Edgewood’s Vinnie DeGeorge and Robbie DiGiacomo 6-2, 6-3, then topped Wickliffe’s AJ Levon and Noah Telisman 7-5, 6-1 in the championship match.
“They played well in their first two matches and the next two were challenges,” Nassief said. “The boys kept their cool.”
Starting next year, Severino is planning on attending the University of Akron and major in civil engineering while possibly playing club tennis, while Timonere is heading to Westminster to play tennis and study business.
But before that happens, the duo believe they have unfinished business at Saint John.
“We’re very excited to go [to the district],” Timonere said. “It’s a good opportunity to play, it’s a good experience We want to go out with a bang.”
Severino added, “This stuff goes by so fast. We want to cherish every moment, always hustle, never give up and go out and have fun.”
The top four singles players and four doubles team will advance to the state tournament at Ohio State University’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center May 25 and 26.
