Staff Report
Jacob Timonere and Jimmy Severino fell in the first round of the Division II state boys tennis tournament on Thursday in Columbus.
Timonere and Severino dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to the Lexington duo of senior Jake Chilcote and sophomore Owan Gongwer at Ohio State University’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center, ending their season.
“It was a great experience, and they played well,” Heralds coach Todd Nassief said. “ When you see that type of spin and pace for the first time, it can be tough. The kids had a lot of fun.”
Timonere and Severino had reached the state tournament with a fifth-place finish at the Akron District last weekend.
They were the first Saint John tennis players to reach state.
“I hope it raises the bar for our school,” Nassief said. “We have had some success and hopefully we can build on this.”
