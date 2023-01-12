Staff Report
CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Rotary Club is picking up the tab for two basketball games this season. That’s right — come out and watch your Spartans play and there is no charge at the door!
“Our club is dedicated to serving the citizens of Conneaut, with a special emphasis on youth,” Rotary President Zac Freeman said “When fellow Rotarian Chris Brecht pitched the idea at a recent meeting, we were all on board immediately.”
The dates Rotary
has chosen to sponsor the games are Monday, January 23 (girls game) as Conneaut plays Erie High School at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, February 7 (boys’ game) as Conneaut takes on Edgewood at 7 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to come to the game will be able to enter at no charge. As always, concessions will be available for purchase during both games.
The mission of the Rotary Club of Conneaut is to support the local Conneaut area with an emphasis on youth.
The Mission Statement of The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International is to support the efforts of Rotary
International in the fulfillment of the Object
of Rotary, Rotary’s mission, and the achievement of world understanding and peace through local, national, and international
humanitarian, educational, and cultural programs.
The Rotary Foundation is the charitable funding vehicle for much of the work of Rotary.
