Staff Report
WESTFIELD CENTER — Ayden Richmond and Nick Gustin are among the participants in the Pyramid Treating 101st Ohio Open Championship at Westfield Country Club, which started Monday.
Richmond, a Geneva graduate and future Youngstown State golfer, shot a 4-over 74 with sides of 38-36. He is tied at 118th place.
“It is an amazing setting, and was difficult [today] with the wind,” Richmond said. “It is a great challenge playing against the best amateurs and pros in the state.
“I was able to make some big putts to keep the momentum going throughout the day. I need to clean up some wedges and drives to keep myself moving in the right direction.”
Gustin, the PGA Professional/Senior Golf Manager at Erie Shores, checked in at 37-38-75 for 5-over and tied for 133rd place.
“I played Westfield South [today] and the course played tricky because of the wind,” Gustin said. “I hit the ball well and 12 greens, but it was hard to get the ball close to the hole on approach shots with the winds.
“When I did give myself a good look at birdie, I didn’t capitalize on the opportunities. I feel like I am close to playing a good, solid round, if a few putts can find the hole [tomorrow].”
Defending champion Jake McBride shot an opening 3-under 67 on Monday and shared the first round lead.
McBride, from Hartville, recovered from consecutive bogeys early on the back nine and finished with two birdies over his final four holes to open defense of the title he won last year in playoff fashion.
Pickerington’s Nick Montes, Cincinnati’s Mason Lenhart and Dublin amateur Davis Root also had 67s on a sunny, but windy day on the North and South Courses.
The second round began this morning, and the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties for Wednesday’s final 18 holes.
