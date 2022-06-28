Staff Report
There won’t be a third day of golfing for Ayden Richmond and Nick Gustin in the Pyramid Treating Ohio Open.
Richmond, a recent Geneva graduate who is planning on studying and golfing at Youngstown State next year, and Gustin, the PGA Professional/Senior Golf Manager at Erie Shores, didn’t make the cut after Tuesday’s second round at the Westfield Country Club in Westfield Center.
The top 62 golfers advanced to the final round, which started this morning.
Richmond followed a 74 on Monday with a 76 for a 150 total and 10 over par.
“I was in control of my driver and irons, just couldn’t get putts to fall,” he said.
Richmond said these types of tournaments can only help get his game going with future tournaments.
“Playing in these bigger tournaments against better competition is what I need to do to develop my game,” he said. “I played in the Ohio amateur qualifier, Ohio Open, Hudson Invitational and will soon play in the US Amateur qualifier to challenge myself against the best competition possible.”
Gustin carded a 77 on Tuesday after recording a 75 in the first round. His two-day total of 152 was 12 over par.
“Westfield North played very far [today],” he said. “Once again, I hit my share of good shots, but the putter was ice cold.”
Golfers needed a two-day total of 143 to make the cut.
There is a four-way tie atop the tournament at 6 under (134).
The group includes Mikkel Mathiesen of Beavercreek; Mason Lenhart, of Cincinnati; Josh Gilkison, of Springboro and Bob Sowards, of Dublin.
