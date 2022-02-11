ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — In anticipation of summer, the Ashtabula Township Park Commission will start taking reservations Feb. 21 for pavilions at Lake Shore Park.
The registration for walk-ins will start at 8 a.m. on Presidents Day, Feb. 21. Reservations by phone will start at 1 p.m. that day. The number to call is 440-964-3819.
After Feb. 21, anyone can reserve a pavilion during normal office hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Our season starts Memorial Day Weekend and goes though Labor Day weekend,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant
Lake Shore Park is a popular venue for family picnics, reunions, company picnics, weddings and graduation parties.
The Tourist, Overlook and Rock Garden pavilions cost $50 when reserved for a weekend and holidays or $20 Monday through Thursday. Each pavilion has water, electric and charcoal grills.
The main pavilion can be reserved for $10 per row seven days per week or the whole west end can be reserved for $200.
Davis urges people to make their reservations as early as possible, as the dates fill up fast.
“We had about 40 people in line last year at 8 a.m.,” Davis said.
The park board encourages those wishing to make a reservation to have two dates in mind in case their first choice is taken.
In addition to private picnics, parties and reunions, several public events are planned come spring and summer in the park, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt, disc golf and a Rib Burn-Off.
Lake Shore Park also offers visitors many activities and amenities — a fenced-in playground, horseshoe pits and volleyball courts are available, as are bocce courts. A classic car show is held every Sunday throughout the summer months.
For more information, go to the park’s website at lakeshore1@windstrem.net.
