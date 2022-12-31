HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Garfield Heights Trinity rolled to its fifth consecutive win Friday, defeating the Conneaut Spartans 61-38 at the SPIRE Institute.
Both teams played on the second day of Edgewood’s holiday tournament. The game was moved from Edgewood High School to SPIRE after several pipes broke at the high school causing significant damage late on Christmas Day.
The Trojans took a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and were ahead 31-13 at halftime. Conneaut trailed 43-25 after the third quarter and could only reduce the deficit to 15 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Trinity (6-2) dominated shooting the ball from the field making 30 of 53 (56.6%) attempts while holding the Spartans to 17-for-41 (41.6%) shooting. The Trojans also held a 28-17 advantage in rebounds against Conneaut (3-5).
Trinity coach Dan Urban said his team played with intensity.
“We played harder than they did and probably a little more skilled, but I thought we’ve been playing really hard lately and a lot more connected,” Urban said. “I’m happy with a lot of things, but we have a lot of things to clean up. So even though we won big, there are a lot of little things we need to do better.”
Urban said his team usually has a balanced offensive attack with nine to 10 players scoring each game.
“We try to get everybody involved, we have 14 guys, and we usually play about 12,” he said.
Trinity had 13 players score in the game and were led by Chrishan Price with 12 points. Carlen Morris and Cooper Hughes each added eight points.
The Trojans won both games the team played at SPIRE including a 70-62 win against Edgewood on Thursday.
“I appreciate the great opportunity to come out here and play against two really good teams,” Urban said.
Conneaut junior guard Chance Loomis led the Spartans in scoring with 12 points. Senior guard Zack Rice added seven points and senior guard Ben Anservitz had six points. Senior forward Gavin Hedrick grabbed seven rebounds.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said he thought his team fought hard against a tough opponent.
“That’s a quality basketball team, their athleticism bothered us, and their press bothered us we have to keep working to get better in terms of not turning the ball over,” Tallbacka said.
“I’ve seen them on tape a couple of times, and they keep rotating a ton of guys in and out of the game. They like to keep the energy up during the game, and they are tough to stop. I thought we had some good defensive possessions, but not enough to build on.”
Tallbacka said the Spartans continued to compete despite being down most of the game.
“I thought we competed for four quarters, and we need to turn the ball over less,” he said. “I thought we have some things to build on and we have a lot of basketball games left.”
Next up: Conneaut plays at St. John on Tuesday. Trinity plays at home Wednesday against East Tech.
