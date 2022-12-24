ANDOVER — Mike Kinkead may not have taken over a program rich with numbers, but the new Saint John mat coach is certainly aware of how wealthy the program is when it comes to recent history.
After seven years as an assistant coach in Madison, Kinkead got the call last spring with the offer to coach at Saint John.
“It was Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “I didn’t even know [former coach] Scott [Blank] had quit,” he explained with a laugh.
Six months later, and two months into his first head coaching assignment, Kinkead is quickly learning what it’s like to deal with fewer numbers than he was used to working with at Madison, to go along with not a lot of experience, but more than a fair share of sickness and injuries tis early part of the mat season.
Through all that though, the new coach is smiling as much as he did the day he got the call about taking over.
“I’m loving it so far,” he said between matches at last Saturday’s Laker Shaker Duals at Pymatuning Valley High School.
“We’ve dealt with a little bit of injury, as soon as we can get healthy, get past this cold and flu season, I’m almost looking forward to this break, so we can get everybody healthy and back on track. But it’s been great so far, I feel like I’ve been here for a couple of years already. The people here; the parents, the staff, they have been great to me and I’m just getting started, I’m so looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Kinkead is excited about the future and he’s well aware of Saint John’s past, when under the direction of Blank [now at Edgewood], the Heralds were Division III state runner-up in 2018 and produced a pair of State champions in Jacob Lagoa and Nick Burgard to go with two runner-ups, David Cumberledge and Ethan Ducca, along with a few other state qualifiers.
This year’s team Saint John team is filled with youth. The Heralds have no seniors and just one junior (Aiden Heath), the remainder are freshmen and sophomores.
Gone are last year’s three-time state qualifier Ryan Elrod along with talented wrestlers such as Ian Fuentes, Tyler Cathcart and a few others.
Kinkead knows it would not be fair to compare the guys in his room now to some of the greats from the past, but that does not mean he’s not excited about what lies ahead.
“You can look at our youth as a negative, or you can look at it as a great foundation to start with,” Kinkead said. “I’m almost looking forward to the off-season where I can get with those guys in the weight room and start working with them because they’re all freshmen and sophomores and we could be having a different conversation a few years from now.”
Kinkead has about eight kids in the room, which is kind of typical for a school the size of Saint John. But instead of complaining about numbers he does not have, he’d rather talk about the upside of who he does have.
Joe Pirccririllo (157) was 4-1 at PV last weekend. Freshman Cody Fuentes, the younger brother of Ian Fuentes who came on strong at the end of last season, has been out with an injury, but is someone that the coach says has looked really good in the room. Sullivan Twining was a standout on the football team. Last year he tried basketball for a winter sport, but this season decided to wrestle.
It’s a lot of young guys with not a lot of experience, who will be trying to live up to the tradition that Saint John was able to establish in a short time. Kinkead knows he has big shoes to fill, but he also knows he has the passion and the support to be successful.
“I do,” he said of replacing Blank. “But I also love a good challenge and I think part of the appeal for me is Scott and I have similar aggressive styles. I knew it would be a good fit, I knew I would not be an overnight success. I have a lot of work ahead of me, but I have a great foundation from the youth program on up.
“Scott and I are very similar, we’re both a little rough around the edges, but we have a passion for the sport which comes off with the kids knowing you care about them. When they know you care about them, you’re going to get more out of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.