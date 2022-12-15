The chance to be near family. The educational program she wanted. The opportunity to play for a solid softball program.
Those were the key areas that drew Sammi Speakman to the University of Rio Grande.
Starting next season, the Jefferson senior will head to southern Ohio for school and to play softball.
Her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Kathleen Wojtaszek, reside in Gallipolis, which is about 30 minutes away. Speakman’s paternal grandparents, Lowell and Margaret Speakman live in Ray, about 40 minutes from Rio Grande.
“It will be good to be close to them,” Speakman said. “
Rio Grande is located in Gallia County, which part of the Point Pleasant, WV–OH Micropolitan Statistical Area.
Educationally, Speakman plans on earning a bachelors degree as an ultrasound technician with ob/gyn being the main focus.
Athletically, Rio Grande is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competing in the River States Conference, along with schools from Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.
In the 2022 season, Rio Grande finished 40-15 overall, 22-2 in the conference. Rui Grande lost 8-5 to St. Mary-Woods in the RSC Championship.
The Red Storm’s season finished with a 12-1 loss to second-seeded William Jessup (Calif.) University in the loser’s bracket final of the NAIA Softball National Championship opening round in Oregon.
Speakman, a pitcher, is looking forward to joining the Rio Grande progam.
“They said I was a good kid and hard worker, and I’d be able to come in and be a pitcher for them,” she said.
Falcons coach Seth Gilman is excited for Speakman to play at the next level.
“This is something that she’s been looking forward to do for years now,” he said. “She continues to work hard on her game to improve her pitching.”
Speakman, who plays softball year-round, is getting ready for the upcoming Falcons season, as well as her future team.
“I’ve been lifting and training and getting myself ready,” she said. “I’m working on locating my pitches and hitting.”
She plays travel ball for the Ohio Valley Extreme, and is scheduled to participate in a couple of tournaments at Cleveland State University.
But before any travel or college softball action, Speakman has one more season left at Jefferson.
In a couple of months, she will try and lead her high school team to success.
“I’d like to be able to strike out the better hitters, and be able to compete with the best schools,” Speakman said.
In Speakman’s freshman season, 2019, the Falcons fell to Perry 11-8 in the Division II Jefferson District Final.
Last season, the Falcons finished 9-13.
Speakman logged 93 innings, allowing 66 earned runs, 131 hits and 62 walks with 117 strikeouts.
At the plate, she batted .375 with a team-high six doubles and 19 RBIs.
Gilman has been impressed Speakman’s leadership.
“I like her dedication and hard work to improve her game to the best of her ability and more importantly, the leadership skills and positive attitude she brings toward her fellow players,” Gilman said. “She is learning to be a good leader, most importantly, she is a wonderful person who will find success in all areas of her life.
“She continues to be a pleasure to coach, and I am looking forward to it being a wonderful season this year with her leading our team from the circle.”
