A new era of Cleveland baseball will begin in 2022.
On Friday, the organization announced it will change their team name from the Indians to Guardians starting after the 2021 season.
Team officials held a press conference on Friday to discuss the transition.
Ashtabula County baseball coaches-enthusiasts had strong reactions to the change.
"I don't like it," Bruisers baseball American Legion Cowle Post 151 coach Joe Zappitelli said. "I never thought it was a negative term, the logo maybe only."
Conneaut coach Bill Lipps wasn't a fan of any of the choices that were mentioned.
"I am thrilled the first name will continue to be Cleveland," he said.
To Lipps, who's playing in the new Guardians uniforms is more important.
"I've been a Tribe fan forever," he said. "I've supported some real bad baseball teams.
"I think if we had a contender year after year in Cleveland, you can call them the Cleveland jack-----. and that place would be packed every night. Give us a quality product to watch and support, and Northeast Ohio will fall in love with the Guardians real quick."
Dale Milano, a St. John graduate, isn't thrilled with the name change.
"Is [Indians owner Paul] Dolan saving money so this way he only replaces four letters on the scoreboard?" Milano said. "Totally against caving in on the name change. But I do like Guardians over Spiders. I can get use to that name quickly."
Ronnie Kalil, an Edgewood graduate, was disappointed in the name change.
"I have always supported them keeping the Indians name around just like many other pro franchises have done [Blackhawks, Braves, etc.]," he said. "From everything I've been on social media and people I've talked to, nobody seems happy about the name they picked. I'll still always support the team, but for me, they'll always be the Tribe."
After the press conference at Progressive Field, Dolan said, “We do feel like we’re doing the right thing and that’s what’s driving this. I know some people disagree, but if anything I’ve gotten more and more comfortable that we’re headed in the right direction. And actually, the selection of the name solidifies that feeling because of the values that the name represents."
Lifelong Indians fan Eric Mauk, a Roaming Shores native now living in Columbus, said, "You really wanted to tie the new name into something that was uniquely Cleveland and the Guardians on the Hope Memorial Bridge are as good a choice as any," he said. "Having said that, the logo needs work. I don’t like the sharp lines and hard angles in the name, but that is something that can be fine-tuned over time. But if they win a World Series sometime before I die, they can call themselves anything they want."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.