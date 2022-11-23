The Jefferson offense has shown the capability to put up big numbers this season.
The Falcons have scored 40 or more points in four games, including 49 and 41 in the last two postseason contests against Canton South and West Branch, respectively.
Quarterback Grant Hitchcock, with 3,222 total yards between passing, rushing and receiving, directs the offense.
The offensive line has been solid all season.
Then, there are playmakers like senior receiver/running back Trent Hodge, junior running back Luke Funtash and sophomore receiver Kaige Boczar, who are the recipients of the passes and/or rush the ball.
The Falcons will put their offensive skills to the test against Cleveland Glenville in a Division IV state semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Saturday at Perry Alumni Stadium.
The Tarblooders have recorded seven shutouts so far this season.
“Having Trent and Kaige on the edge and in the pass game is a huge benefit to our offense,” said Hitchcock, a DIV first-team Northeast Lakes District selection. “Luke has been very clutch for us in short-yardage situations, and he’s done a tremendous job of blocking as well.”
Hodge has registered 50 receptions for 700 yards with five touchdowns and rushed 68 times for 473 yards and six scores.
“Me and Luke just do what we can,” Hodge said. “Me and Kaige just do our best to get open. We trust Grant’s decision-making with the ball.”
Boczar has amassed 26 catches for 425 yards with 10 TDs and rushed for 151 yards on 24 carries.
“I just try to stay ready when my number is called,” Boczar said. “Our offense is set up to feed our best players and put us in situations to have success.”
Boczar has even thrown for 313 yards with two TDs.
“He won a huge game in Week 5 at Niles,” Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna said.
Funtash has rushed for 873 yards with seven scores.
“Our line has been great this year, which opens up the run for me and Grant,” he said.
In a 41-37 win over West Branch last Saturday for the DIV, Region 13 title, Jefferson rallied from a 24-20 halftime deficit.
The Falcons tallied three, third-quarters scores. Hitchcock scored on a 64-yard run and 71-yard punt return.
He also found Boczar on a 43-yard scoring strike.
“I kept telling coach Hanna to put me one-on-one with a defensive back and he finally did,” Boczar said of the play. ‘When I ran the play in to the huddle, I told my team ‘We are going to score right now.’ and we did.
“Grant trusted me to get open and I trusted Grant to throw me a good ball. After that touchdown and the punt return by Grant, that totally changed the pace and energy of the game. We had a plan and we executed it as a family.”
Each player possesses his own skill set, but there is one common theme with the trio.
“They’ve been in the weight room since Dec. 1 [2021], and have put in a lot of work,” Hanna said.
It’s a family, brotherhood mentality that has helped carry the Falcons to this point of the season.
As the sixth seed in the region, Jefferson, which was 0-2 in two previous playoff appearances, opened the postseason with a 14-13 win over Poland.
The Falcons continued with wins over Girard 26-20, Canton South 49-35 and West Branch to reach the semifinals.
“The run that we have made is truly unbelievable,” Hodge said. “I knew in the beginning of the year we could make the playoffs, but it never crossed my mind that we could be regional champs.”
Glenville now stands in the way as the Falcons try to continue their postseason journey to Canton.
The Tarblooders (13-0) have put up 35 or more points in their last 10 games. They are a perennial power which has produced the likes of former Ohio State players Troy Smith, Cardale Jones and Ted Ginn Jr.
“A lot of eyes will be on Glenville,” Hanna said. “We hope to make some noise. For the program, I’m proud of them. We got to this point by not lying down to anybody. The message to our players is we have to play our best football and continue to fight.”
Steubenville (12-2) goes against Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus in the other DIV state semifinals.
The two semifinal winners will play for the state title at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
