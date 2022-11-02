In 2017, Sarah Howe was an assistant coach for the Saint John volleyball team.
Giana DeCato and Eva Oster were junior high players for the school at the time.
Five years later, Howe is the Heralds head coach, while DeCato and Oster have been instrumental in Saint John’s first regional appearance in five years.
After winning the Division IV Brooklyn District last Thursday, Saint John is slated to play Wellsville in the second semifinal match (around 7:30 p.m.) Thursday at Strongsville High School.
Monroeville takes on Canton Central Catholic in the first match at 6 p.m.
The winners will return to Strongsville at 2 p.m. Saturday for the regional final match with a trip to state at stake.
After losing to Wellsville in a Division IV district semifinal match to end last season, Howe knew the the full potential of her team in the 2022 campaign.
“We only graduated one senior,” she said. “We talked about how everything we did last year was to prepare for this year.”
Saint John won the Northeastern Athletic Conference, which was the first goal.
As the No. 1 seed in the postseason at Brooklyn, the Heralds defeated Cornerstone Christian and Lake Ridge Academy in 3-0 sweeps to reach the district tournament.
Saint John then downed Cardinal and Open Door Christian both 3-1 to win the district title, accomplishing another goal.
“I knew we could make it, but getting to the point where we did was amazing,” DeCato said.
“The thrill you feel reaching the goal you make at the beginning of the season let alone your senior year is unexplainable.”
The senior leadership of DeCato, Oster, Harley Shellenberger, Madison Fortune and Brittany Cole that has helped get Saint John to this point.
Oster said reaching the regional has been like a dream.
“It really showed how hard work really pays off,” she said.
7“When our team plays together, there’s an instant connection between everyone. On and off the court, we were able to work with each other, to help one another succeed.”
But the foundation was set years ago.
“These kids have played club together,” Howe said. “They know the legacy with volleyball at Saint John. It helps with that leadership.”
The Heralds also reached the regional tournament in 2015 and ‘16.
“Maddie Martino, our assistant coach, was on the 2015 team,” Howe said.
Saint John will look to channel that hard work and on-court play against Wellsville, which won the Lisbon District as a No. 1 seed.
The Tigers (25-1), who finished ranked 11th in the state poll, won their four sectional-district matches 3-0 each. The win over McDonald was the third straight district championship for Wellsville.
“Wellsville is well-coached,” Howe said. “Presley Stokes ... a sophomore hitter, our players have seen her in different capacities. We have to be able to pick apart the sets.”
Stokes was recently selected the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association District 1, Division IV Player of the Year.
For Saint John, the goal is to play tough, and leave no stone unturned.
But the objective is to also have fun, and take in the atmosphere.
“The players have looked forward to the opportunity to play this team,” Howe said. “Last year, we had a couple of players miss the match. This is an incredible opportunity to enjoy this experience.
“We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season ... focus on limiting our mistakes and not getting down if things don’t go our way. Whatever happens Thursday, happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.