Matt Lilja will suit up one more time for the Mount Union Purple Raiders football team.
The Purple Raiders (14-0) are scheduled to play in the Division III Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl against top-seeded North Central, out of Naperville, Illinois, at 7 p.m. Friday at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
It has crossed Lilja’s mind this will be his last game in a Purple Raiders uniform, but his main focus is preparation.
“Mount Union has helped me grow in many ways and the best way to thank everyone is by bringing back a Stagg Bowl win,” the Edgewood graduate said.
A senior defensive tackle, Lilja said it’s great to get back to the Stagg Bowl, but the object is to bring back another championship.
“Our goal is not complete,” he said. “A Stagg Bowl win is the goal, getting revenge on the team that knocked us out last year will be great, but we can’t get caught up in all the emotion of the game. At the end of the day they are just another team we have to beat to accomplish our goal.”
Last season, North Central knocked the Purple Raiders out of the playoffs 26-13 in the national semifinals.
Mount Union, which is making its 22nd national championship appearance, advanced to the Stagg Bowl with a 34-31 win over Wartburg in a semifinal last Saturday.
“On the field, this year went well ... bringing back a lot of experience back to our defensive line really helped us develop the freshmen, which came in handy this year as we started off plagued with injuries,” Lilja said.
The Purple Raiders are seeking their 14th Division III national title, and first since 2017. Mount Union lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor 24-16 in 2018.
Lilja has played in 10 games. He’s recorded 18 tackles, including three for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
“My season specifically went well, doing my job to help out the team, whether that was being on the field or coaching up the young guys when I wasn’t able to be out on the field.” he said.
Lilja appeared in the first eight games, then returned against Wartburg.
“I got hurt in the first drive Week 8 against Otterbein,” he said. “With the help of our athletic trainers, my doctor, physical therapist, and most importantly being blessed by God, a quick recovery made it able for me to make it back for the semifinal game and be ready to go bring a championship back to Alliance this Friday.”
Mount Union won its 33rd conference title this season. The Purple Raiders rolled through the Ohio Athletic Conference, but defeated John Carroll 34-28 and needed a long touchdown pass on the last play of the game to beat Baldwin-Wallace 23-21. In the postseason, aside from the Warburg win, Mount Union, as the second seed, topped Salisbury (Md.) 51-0, Utica (N.Y.) 45-7 and Delaware Valley 22-6.
After Friday’s game. Lilja wants to continue with football in some capacity while using his education in the professional work force.
“I’m not sure what the future specifically holds for me, but helping out in high school in some capacity is a possibility,” he said. “Using my degree, I will be working as a Transportation Engineer with ODOT.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.