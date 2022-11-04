Maddie Crooks has unfinished business.
The Edgewood sophomore has advanced to her second straight state cross country championship on Saturday in the Columbus area.
“I am very excited to be returning to state because last year I didn’t finish the race,” Crooks said. “I was extremely disappointed, but I’m going to use that to motivate me to do much better this year.”
Crooks finished 13th in a time of 20:00.70 at the Boardman Regional last Saturday.
She is one of six Ashtabula County runners to compete one more time in the 2022 season.
The state meet is scheduled to take place at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in the Columbus area.
Edgewood’s Tammy Liplin and Geneva’s Mya Evangelista are also scheduled to run in the Division II girls race. Jefferson’s Stephen Sly will compete in the DII boys race.
Grand Valley’s David Steimle and Anna Steimle are slated to run in the Division III race.
Liplin, a junior, qualified to state for the first time after placing 15th at 20:05.60 in the Boardman Regional meet.
“I am feeling excited about being able to go to the state meet because that is what each one of us strives to do,” she said. “I have been running strong, but I’d feel a little better if the weather was a little cooler.”
Liplin and Crooks placed first and second in the all-county meet in times of 20:39.57 and 22:04.44, respectively.
Evangelista, another junior, is also making her state cross country debut.
“Mya has put in a lot of hard work,” Eagles coach Emily Long said. “Summer running had her fit starting the season and then we have worked on pacing and speed.”
Evangelista missed both the U Wanna Come Back and all-county meets earlier this month due to a knee issue.
“I’m very glad to have qualified after being hurt for so long,” she said. “Sometimes it feels like I’ve put in all this work for nothing when I can’t run due to my knees, but me moving on to the next level proves that pushing through the pain daily is absolutely worth it.”
Oakwood senior Bella Butler ran a 17:47.40 to win the Troy Region last Saturday, and enters state with the fastest DII girls time.
Sly, a senior, posted 13th in the DII regional race at Boardman last weekend in a time of 16:47.80.
“I’m super excited to be making my first appearance at the cross country state championship this weekend,” Sly said. “It means so much to represent my school and county. It’s been a goal through my entire running career to make it here, so to finally qualify means the world to me.”
He placed third in the all-county meet last month, running a time of 18:03.72, but it hasn’t always been a smooth senior year.
“This season has been a roller-coaster ride,” Sly said. “I got injured the first meet, had to take three weeks off and then started training again. I was so far behind and I lost a lot of momentum from summer training.”
But Sly believes he has peaked at the right time.
“I managed to run my personal record at regionals, after setting a new PR just a few weeks before,” he said. “I’m looking to hopefully walk away with one last personal record, and enjoy the state experience along the way.
Fairfield Union senior Marcus Runkle took the top spot at the Pickerington Regional in a time of 15:40.01. That was the best time of the four regional winners.
David Steimle, a senior, has reached state before. He ran a 16:56.5 for 76th place last season.
David Steimle posted ninth in the DIII boys regional at Boardman in a time of 17:06.70, while Anna Steimle checked in 15th at 20:28.10 in the girls race.
In the all-county meet, David Steimle finished second at 17:54.69.
Ottawa Hills junior
Riley Nixon ran a 15:49.90 to win the Tiffin Regional. That was the best time among the regional winners.
Anna Steimle, a sophomore, is making her first state appearance. She was runner-up in a time of 20:48.67 in the all-county meet.
Junior Paige Steinke, of Anna High School, has the best time at 17:48.80 in the Troy Region entering state among the DIII girls winners.
