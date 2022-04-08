Staff Report
The Ray Webker Baseball Classic scheduled for today has been postponed due to weather.
Conneaut, Edgewood and Madison were scheduled to be part of the field with games at Lakeside Jr. High and Higgins Field in Edgewood.
The classic has been rescheduled for April 16.
The tournament
is in honor of Ray Webker, who died last August.
He was instrumental in the Ashtabula County baseball community for several years.
He coached American Leagion, transformed his Andover barn into a batting and fielding cage and traveled to follow local players in college.
