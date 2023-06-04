ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — On stage Sunday, in front of family and friends, the Pymatuning Valley High School class of 2023 graduated.
Almost 100 seniors filed on stage from the back right and left corners of PV Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m, as Pomp and Circumstance was played on the piano by Justin Dye.
They looked out to loved ones who gathered to watch them achieve something they worked so hard to accomplish.
Senior members of the choir gathered in front of their classmates to sing the Star Spangled Banner as everybody in the auditorium rose to their feet.
This was followed by the senior choir, accompanied by Taylor Brown, performing the song “No Day But Today.”
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Daniel Jackson began by thanking each member of the Board of Education and the faculty present.
Jackson then introduced the first of two Valedictorian speakers, Baleigh Alderman.
Alderman began her speech by thanking her family and friends, and then congratulated her fellow graduates on their perseverance and thanked them for growing up with her.
“I realized how fortunate I was to have grown up with all of you,” Alderman said.
She continued on to speak on how everyone has their setbacks and that those failures lead to successes.
Alderman continued on, saying that everyone will have their fair share of good and bad, but their struggles don’t define them.
“When one door closes, another door will open,” Alderman said.
Alderman concluded her speech with a message to her fellow graduates, saying that it was okay to not know what the future holds.
As Alderman finished, Jackson awarded her with a $1,000 scholarship donated by the boosters and Board of Education for being the one of the class valedictorians.
Jackson then announced the second Valedictorian to speak, Jenna Ray.
Ray told everyone the three-step program that helped her reach this moment.
“Conceive it; believe it; achieve it,” Ray said.
Ray thanked her father for giving her this advice as a child and for the impact it had on her life.
She spoke on her personal story of using these three steps as she works to pursue a career in pathology, the study of the causes and effects of disease or injury.
Ray continued to state that once she chose her goal, she then had to believe she could achieve it.
Following her speech, she too was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the boosters and Board of Education for being the one of the class valedictorians.
Pymatuning Valley Schools Superintendent Christopher Edison then started to speak.
Edison spoke about his relationship with Jillian Butte. Butte was a young girl who was diagnosed with brain cancer and lost her fight in 2015.
Butte attended Pymatuning Valley Primary School, where Edison met her, and he spoke on how she helped change his mindset.
“Most importantly, Jillian’s love for life and people was extremely contagious,” Edison said, “She taught me about how short our time is here on earth and loving people is the only way to live.”
As Edison wrapped up his message, he called for the graduates to stand as he announced that they had successfully fulfilled all the graduation requirements and presented them as the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools class of 2023.
