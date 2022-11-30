A few years ago, Jerry King vividly remembers the frustration of a team that just did not know how to go from mediocre to a consistent winner.
“We were about 500,’’ he said of the Pymatuning Valley girls soccer program. “But, it was a struggle because there were so many close games that we could never win. We needed to figure out what to do to turn those one-goal losses into ties and ties into wins.”
The past couple of years, the Lakers have seemed to figure it out.
PV went 13-2-2 this season and has now gone 39-6-5 over the past three years now.
For the second year in a row, King has been named Ashtabula County Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
The difference has been finding ways to win the matches that in years past seemed to get away, and winning with consistency.
“These last couple of years they’ve done such a good job of winning those close games,” King said. “Once we get a lead, we are able to hold that lead by playing really good defense.”
The Lakers had plenty of offensive punch, but it their defense really went to another level and helped them become the team they were this season.
Over the past two seasons, PV has given up about an average of just one goal a match, while scoring around four.
“I think that’s our biggest thing is we’ve become really good defensively,” King said. “Our girls have done a really nice job of working together controlling the ball.”
Like other Division III schools, PV competes for students and shares the students it does have with other sports and activities.
No one on the Lakers concentrates on just soccer, but King said they all are locked in when it comes to competitiveness.
“I don’t think we have one girl that just plays soccer,” the coach said. “We have a lot of basketball players and a lot of track and softball players. I’m really glad that they play these other sports, I think it helps. They want to compete, they always want to go against the best.”
PV will lose five seniors off the team for next year, but the success has attracted more players to the program.
“We have kids from every grade, so that’s good,” King said.
With the success of three winning seasons under their belts, the Lakers still have plenty of motivation. Their two-year hold on the Northeastern Athletic Conference title came to an end this season. They’ve also been void of any postseason success.
“To win the NAC is always a goal,” King said. “Then to make a postseason run, that’s the ultimate goal. It would be great to win a district championship, or at least get there. We’re close, it’s not like we’re getting blown out. That is something they want to do. These girls hate to lose.”
