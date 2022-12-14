Staff Report
Ten wrestling teams, including five from Ashtabula County, are scheduled to participate in the Laker Shaker at Pymatuning Valley on Saturday.
This is a dual-match tournament with two pools of five teams, and is scheduled to start around 10 a.m.
The Gold Pool will consist of Brookfield, PV, Cardinal, Geneva and Western Reserve. In the Maroon Pool, Southeast, Jefferson, Saint John, Liberty and Conneaut are slated to compete.
The championship finals will be based on top-two team finishes in each particular pool. The other finals match will be centered on meeting EOWL requirements or attempts to make the best matchups.
In each round, one team from each pool will receive a bye. Each participant is anticipated to receive five matches for the day.
“The dual format is nice because you typically move guys around to try and get them five matches,” PV coach Dave Miller said. “You also have the ability to get extra guys paired up to get them mat time as well.”
Team awards will be presented for first and second place. Awards will be go for the most valuable wrestler and quickest pin.
The Lakers have competed in two tournaments thus far.
PV took second at Hawken earlier this month. Devin Sharpe at 138 pounds and Nick Hitchcock, 190, both finished second; Jayce Dietrich, 144 and Brennan Moore, 165, each third; Kaden Lewis, fourth, 106; Brawley McCowien, 113, Grayson Shanks, 126 and Bennett Claypoole, 150, all fifth and Phoenix Scott, sixth, 175.
Then, last weekend, the Lakers placed third with 166 points at the Cardinal Invitational after a rough week dealing with sickness.
For PV, McCowien, Kaden Welsh, 120, Dietrich and Andrew Lappe, 215, all posted second; Austin Fenslage, 113 and Cameron Mason, 157, both third; Lewis, Sharpe, Luke Mouyard, 165 and Kamron Cargill, 215, each fourth; John Finello, fifth, 215 and Moore, sixth.
“We’ve had a pretty good start to the season with good showings at our first two tournaments,” Miller said. “We have been battling illness the past week, so hopefully we can be back to full strength by Saturday.”
Jefferson’s Brogan Fielding is 8-0 with championships at Madison (132) and Painesville (138). He is ranked fifth in Division II 132, according to boronet.com
Jacob Lewis, at 120, leads the team with 10 wins. Braden Dietrich (165) and Reed Edgar (190) both have nine wins, while DJ Partridge (157) and Mason Pawlowski (285) each check in with eight victories.
For the Spartans, Amari Bowers is 13-0 at 144 with championships at Madison and Painesville, while Daren Christine has a 12-1 mark with a 285 title at Madison.
Christine and Bowers are both ranked in the top-20 of their weight class, according to borofan.net. in Division III.
Christine is 10th and Bowers 16th.
Also for Conneaut, Scotty Edwards has nine wins at 215, while Owen Taylor checks in with seven victories at 150.
Dominic Palmisano (144) has compiled eight wins for the Eagles. Isaac Riddell (165) has posted seven wins, followed by Ayden Gillespie (126) with six and Will Dushney (113) at four.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.
No league passes will be accepted.
