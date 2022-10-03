ASHTABULA — Looking for information about your older home? Interested in the history of your property?
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and staff members Dennis Huey, Heidi Barringer and Deb Mohney may be able to help.
The group spoke to a crowd of 20 people in-person and virtually Wednesday from the Ashtabula Public Library. They discussed the different resources available.
“People are always curious about the history of their older homes, like who built it and when, what the style of the home is, and what their property looked like in the past,” Thomas said.
The Auditor’s Office hosts several education sessions yearly on a variety of topics, but property searching and historic homes gets the most interaction, he said.
“Often, the Auditor’s Office is the first place residents should go to get basic information and then be pointed in the right direction,” he said. “Our staff are always happy to help point folks in the right direction or help with our office’s resources too.”
The Ashtabula County District Library and Ashtabula County Recorder Barb Schaab’s office are also good resources for those searching as well.
Those unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting can view the recorded video on the auditor’s website, including printouts given during the session, and see contact information for staff and resources.
