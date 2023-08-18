Let the games begin.
The months of lifting, practices, 7-on-7 and scrimmages will be put to the first test as the regular season opens, starting tonight.
Grand Valley plays at Conneaut tonight to kick off the Ashtabula County scheduled for the 2023 season. The remaining county teams and Madison start on Friday.
The high school football season is a 10-week grind for most high schools. For those who qualify in the top-16 of their respective regions (there are 28 around the state), they are looking to play until early December.
The season will be heightened when area teams start playing each other in the revamped Chagrin Valley Conference.
Conneaut, Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson, Lakeside and Madison are all in the CVC Lake Division.
Until then, non-conference games will be in full swing.
Here’s a look at the opening week:
Tonight
• GV at Conneaut: The Mustangs, in their final season in the CVC, will look to get off on a positive note after ending 2022 with a 20-14 win over Beachwood. Quarterback Nate Boiarski graduated, but All-Ohio Division VI receiver Robert Rogers and running back-linebacker Kam Cottrell return. The Spartans, after spending time playing in Pennsylvania’s District 10 or independent since 2016, are excited to be back in Ohio. Running back Wyatt Payne, lineman Scotty Edwards and linebacker Ty Covill, the 2022 Division V Northeast Lakes District Defensive Player of the Year, are all back.
Friday
• Geneva at University School (5 p.m.): The Eagles and Preppers will start this one earlier than the regular time since University School doesn’t have lights. Geneva had an impressive run in 2022, including a 49-48 D-III, Region 9 playoff win over Gilmour Academy. The good news for coach Don Shymske is a multitude of returners, including quarterback Kenny Young, running backs Luke Smith and junior Bryce Peet, wide receiver Giavonni Rice and big offensive line, led by Jason Thrower and Jackson Furlan. The Preppers went 8-3 last season and made the D-III, Region 9 playoffs. QB Jackson Boland returns for University School.
• North at Lakeside: The Rangers went just 1-9 last season, but lost four games by seven points or less. The Dragons blanked North, Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards’ alma mater, 26-0 last season. North returns QB Nate Rummel and RB Reon’Tae Lowery. Lowery is a fast game-changer on offense and safety on defense. This season, the Dragons have talented players back such as quarterback Alex DiSalvatore, wide receiver Jimmy Timonere and linemen Hassani Sy and Grayson Petros.
• Liberty at Edgewood: The Leopards, who went 4-6 and qualified for the D-V, Region 17 postseason, have a multitude of athletes in various positions. Wide receiver Dwayne Moody caught 42 passes for 606 yards and six receiving touchdowns last season, which were all team-highs. Tyson Lawrence-Watson and Tawann Tutwiler are battling at quarterback. Lawrence-Watson saw time as a freshman a season ago, completing 42 of 81 passes for 695 yards and five touchdowns. The Warriors are seeking to take the next step after qualifying for the Division IV playoffs last season. Seniors Tony Hall, running back Zeke Lucas, linemen Nick Barger and Nick Wyman and linebacker Seth Enos are among the players to watch.
• Jefferson at Girard: The Falcons made a historic run to the D-IV state semifinals last season. Included was a 26-20 win over the Indians in Round 2 of the postseason. Jefferson sustained significant losses from that squad, but the cupboard isn’t bare, paced by junior quarterback Kaige Boczar and senior running back Luke Funtash. Senior running back-linebacker Ahmad Curd-Stephens, junior running back-receiver Stephen Sims and sophomore running back-lineman Allen Hess-Cardona are players to watch for Girard.
• Madison at Perry: The Pirates are loaded. They return first-team All-Ohioan Brayden Richards, third team All-Ohioan Walter Moses, whose dad Shaun Moses played sports at GV, as well as RB Jayden Studio and LB Owen McKoon. The Blue Streaks are looking for a fresh start in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division after spending years in the Western Reserve Conference. Seniors Carson Alley at quarterback and Sonny Salajcik at running back and juniors Will Smith at defensive back and Alex Davis at linebacker are among the returners.
• Pymatuning Valley at Mineral Ridge: Ian Erb will be the star of the Rams’ offense after rushing for 1,379 yards and 17 touchdowns last year as a junior. He may take over under center for graduated quarterback Triston Valley. He’s in a position battle with junior Owen Shingledecker. Julian and Jon Rozzi, along with Ethan Pemberton and Brady Balestrino, will be the main targets on the outside. Jacob Russell, Bryce Rohrman and Preston Holbrook will take the pressure off Erb in the backfield. The Rams went 8-3 and reached the D-VI, Region 21 playoffs in the 2022 season. The Lakers are seeking a third-straight trip to the D-VI playoffs and fourth consecutive Northeastern Athletic Conference crown. Ryan Croston, at QB, and Ty Vickery, at running back, are a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield.
• Trinity at Saint John: The Trojans finished 4-7 last season, including defeating Beachwood 34-33 in double-overtime and Wickliffe 48-13, and reached the Division VI, Region 21 playoffs. The Heralds have a renewed sense of optimism. The roster is still small in terms of numbers, but there’s more experience at key positions, such as QB-defensive back Vin Narducci, running back-linebacker Ryan Williams, receiver-defensive back Will Anderson and running back-defensive back Anthony Severino.
