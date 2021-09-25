SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — The final leg of the New East Extreme Dirt Track racing series rolled into Pine Lake this weekend for a la-e season treat for all-terrain Vehicle racers from all over the country.
Drivers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri and South Dakota found their way to Pine Lake for the competition and fun.
A total of 420 racers are in town for a weekend of racing that started Saturday and continues today with the finals in 38 different classes. Participants range in age from five years of age to 60-plus, said Bud Fisher who puts the event together every year.
The series is run by Sean Robinson.
Pam Harting said she has been assisting in the race headquarters operations for 50 years.
"It is a lot of fun. We really enjoy it," she said.
Harting's two daughters also assist at the races and one of them came to her first race "in her mother's belly,' she said.
"It's a family thing ... we just like helping the event." she said.
Chad Allen of Corry, Pa., said he has been coming to the races for three years and enjoys the family atmosphere at Pine Lake. He said his children ride and there is plenty of fun, safe things for them to do during the down time.
"This is the last race of the series," Fisher said.
He said all the classes are close with titles still on the line in most of the driving classes.
At least one "pro class" rider is hitting the track with a broken hand to insure he is still in the hunt for championship points.
"This is one of the largest races in the nation," Fisher said.
Kevin Pressley said he lives about two miles from the track and has been attending since he was a child and now is often the flag man.
"When I first came here you sat on hay bales," he said.
Pressley said he rode in the late 1970s, 80s and into the 90s before he started volunteering regularly.
"Almost everybody who helps has ridden here at some point," he said.
Pressley said the family atmosphere makes it a worthwhile adventure.
"Bud makes you feel like a part of the famil.. Bud lets you take a little bit of ownership," he said.
Races continue today at Pine Lake.
