After an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night, comic Tammy Pescatelli is concerned the actions on-stage will lead to violence against comedians.
During the Academy Awards, Chris Rock made a joke about the shaved head of actor Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has publicly spoken about suffering from alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss.
Will Smith then walked onto the stage and struck Rock in the face with an open right hand.
“I definitely think that those actions are going to trickle down and really hurt stand-up,” Pescatelli said.
Pescatelli, who was born in Ashtabula and raised in Perry, said she spent a year trying to keep people from trying to come on stage and take her microphone after another high-profile incident, when Kanye West snatched a microphone from Taylor Swift on stage during an awards show.
Pescatelli said she has been assaulted on stage, by a woman who threw a glass at her.
“What I went through was horrible,” Pescatelli said.
Three comics were assaulted on stage that week, she said.
“Do you know how humiliated Chris was, standing there in front of the world?” Pescatelli said.
Will Smith could have handled the situation differently, Pescatelli said.
“He could have turned his back, he could have walked out, he could have accepted his Best Actor award and gotten Chris right there and said to him, ‘Chris, your joke wasn’t cool, write a check to [the National Alopecia Areata Foundation] right now,’” Pescatelli said. “There was no need to physically be violent. No need.”
Comics are in the business of words, and people can take actions to express their dislike of jokes without violence, she said.
“I should never be hit for something that I say,” Pescatelli said.
In the future, Pescatelli will give the audience a warning not to come onto the stage, she said.
“I will not allow myself to be hit because someone can’t control their anger,” she said. “I can’t change my art because someone isn’t stable enough to control their anger.”
Pescatelli said no one should be hit for any reason, especially not their words.
“No one should be hit for their words,” Pescatelli said. “What you do is you don’t hire them, you don’t visit their shows, their TV shows, watch their YouTube channel.
“Will Smith could have done so much more if he was upset by a joke.”
Pescatelli said she has seen a lot of people justifying Smith’s actions.
“No one should be subjected to violence at work, period,” Pescatelli said.
Pescatelli directed people to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, at naaf.org.
“If we can find any silver lining in this, let’s bring the highlight and awareness to alopecia and alopecia sufferers, and really donate to help find a cure,” Pescatelli said.
