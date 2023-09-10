CONNEAUT — The fourth annual Perch and Pilsner festival went well, despite overcast weather, according to Event Organizer Jeff Raisian.
Raisian said the Saturday-night rush started at about 5 to 6 p.m.
“It was probably the busiest year we’ve had to date, so it was really good, really great turnout,” he said. “The parking lot was full, we had to do overflow parking. The fireworks were great, we heard a lot of good feedback from people.”
Sunday was going well, and the car show, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m., was packed.
“The whole upper bluff area was completely full of cars, so we can only grow from that,” he said. “I’m impressed with the turnout.”
This is the festival’s first year of hosting a classic car show.
“We didn’t really know what we were getting into, but ... we had some individuals in the community helping us put it together, and it turned out great,” Raisian said.
Jeff Buehrle, of North Kingsville, brought his car to the classic car show on Sunday.
He said his son got him into the hobby after joining him on a club trip.
“It happened to be the Chrysler Museum in Detroit, is where they were going,’” Buehrle said. “I went, and the rest is history. I joined the club, with my son, and we do the cruise-ins, we do different charity events.”
Buehrle said he belongs to three classic car clubs in Ohio now.
“So that keeps us busy,” he said.
The events are an opportunity to see classic cars others have, and also serve as a social event, Buehrle said.
The festival basically sold out of all of the perch and walleye they had, Raisian said.
“We increased the amount by 10 percent this year, and we sold out, so it was great,” he said. “Everybody loved the fish.”
