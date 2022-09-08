CONNEAUT — The Perch and Pilsner Festival is taking place this weekend at Conneaut Township Park.
Event co-chair Doug Fender said Thursday that set-up was going well.
“The weather just decided to work out for us,” Fender said. “It was looking like it was going to be raining, but it’s kind of cleared up.”
If weather for the weekend is as nice as Thursday, it will be excellent for the event, Fender said.
Lake perch and walleye will be available for purchase at the event and 20 craft and domestic beers will be on tap, said co-chair Jeff Raisian. Local wines also will be available.
There will be plenty of tables, restrooms, and hand-washing stations at the event, Fender said.
“We’re really putting a focus on making sure we’re COVID-friendly, and having places where people can wash their hands, keep clean and social distance,” Fender said. “The tables are spread far enough apart. We’re trying to take all that into consideration as well.”
The first 75 children at the event Friday and Saturday and the first 50 children on Sunday will receive a free kite, Fender said.
“So the kids will be able to make a kite, color it, do some stuff with their parents,” Fender said.
There will be live music every day of the event.
Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
