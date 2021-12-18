ASHTABULA — The days of hundreds of people singing and rocking to the beat of Christmas songs are still on hold, but G.O. Community Development Corp. reached out to families on Saturday to make Christmas just a bit brighter.
The party started decades ago as a way to reach out to those in need and share some Christmas cheer with music, food and fellowship for children and adults.
COVID-19 forced the organization to change the format of the event, with groups of 28 scheduled to participate in the event every 30 minutes, said G.O.C.D.C. Operations Manager Frances Norman. She said 496 children were signed up for the Saturday experience.
"We are trying to do it as safely as possible," she said.
Each family was checked in at a computer and wandered their way to the gymnasium where gifts and food awaited. Hours before the doors opened to the public at 11 a.m. volunteers had packed all the gifts into bags with the family name attached to them. Volunteers retrieved the Christmas presents from an area in the center of the gymnasium and gave them to the families.
Santa was also waiting to greet the children and have his picture taken with the young ones. A photographer printed the pictures for the families as they waited.
Six month old Devin Swoke-Chickino Jr., of Ashtabula, looked at Santa with inquisitive eyes but seemed happy to meet the bearded man. "This is his first Christmas so we are trying to make it special," said Christina Swoke-Chickino, of Ashtabula.
"Each family will get a food bag and a turkey," Norman said. She said each child would get three presents, and the family would get a hygiene bag as well as children's gloves and a hat.
Norman said people miss the large group setting but they have to be safe. "A lot of people called and said their kids tested positive for COVID-19," she said.
Those who signed up but were unable to attend on Saturday will be able to pick up food and gifts on Thursday, Norman said. She said a special dinner for the homeless is scheduled for later in the week.
