ORWELL — Village Council is reviewing ways to improve roads, pay for police and maintain water compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency.
Road improvement options were discussed Tuesday afternoon during a work session after Orwell Street Department Superintendent Sean Gregory discussed a chip sealing bid he put together regarding two village roads.
Gregory said four roads are in especially bad shape and need attention soon. He said Penniman Road, Oak Street, Sunset Street and Higley Road are in pretty dire shape.
He said he got a bid for a chip-seal operation for Penniman Road and Sunset Street. The project bid is $74,524 by Burton Scot.
Several council members discussed the length of time until the roads would need to be repaired again using the chip-seal process. Gregory said the roads would likely last three to seven years.
Councilman Bob Denihan suggested getting two more bids and sending the information to the infrastructure committee for review with recommendations to be brought back to full council.
Councilman Dave Hartz said the village has traditionally paved roads and they have lasted for about 15 years.
“Which is your best buy,” he said.
“I think it’s something we need to consider, all the options,” Hartz said.
In other business
• Council discussed the major reduction in water use by Kennemetal and how the lost revenue can be replaced.
“We can’t penalize them for being more efficient,” said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
• Pentek said council has to make a decision regarding the village’s water tower before June 25. The state of the tower is considered a violation by the Environmental Protection Agency.
She said CT. Consultants are preparing a plan that would bring down the existing water tower and replace it with three valves in the downtown area to bring the village into compliance.
“We are talking close to $300,000 for the project as opposed to $600,000 for a new water tower,” she said.
• Village Council intends to have a safety committee meeting to review the possibility of placing a levy on the ballot to raise money to help fund the police department and maybe the fire department.
