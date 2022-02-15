ORWELL — Village Council approved 3 percent raises for the next five years to try and retain employees, said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek after the Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The raises apply to administrators and hourly workers, according to the salary schedule provided. Some will also receive a raise in the base rate as well.
In addition longevity pay will be added to the scale for employees that have been employed for more than six years.
In other business
• Council approved the 2022 plan with Love’s Insurance. Pentek said a number of items were taken off the coverage that no longer applied while an increase in cyber production was added to the policy.
• The finance committee recommended the village reduce its annual contribution to Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County from $5,000 a year to $2,500 a year. The item is scheduled for discussion at the next work session.
• Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb said he will have legislation relating to devices that allow immediate entry into businesses for fire departments in case of emergencies for the next village work session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.