ORWELL — Village Council spent a portion of the Tuesday afternoon work session reviewing options for a police or “safety forces” levy.
“We need to get some kind of levy on the ballot to sustain the police department,” said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek. She said the department expenses are not sustainable long range.
The village recently gave 3 percent annual raises for five years to try and keep officers. The village has been losing police officers to other communities because of wage discrepancies.
Orwell Law Director Chris Newcomb said it was too late to put on the ballot for the May primary, but it would be possible for the fall election. He said the deadline for placing a levy on the ballot is early August so it would be good to have to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections by June.
“Basically we have three months,” said Orwell Council President Chris Ruks.
Newcomb said the next step would be to figure out the amount of money needed and work with Orwell Clerk-Treasurer Ella Stanton to determine the mills needed.
“A mill would be about $20,000,” Pentek said.
The council decided to continue to discuss options over the next several months.
In other business
• Pentek said a tornado drill will be 9:50 a.m. March 23 with sirens being used.
• Village cleanup day has tentatively been scheduled for 8 a.m. — noon on May 7.
