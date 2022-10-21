To: The Conneaut Library Board of Trustees
I recently watched in disbelief as your director, Kathy Zapitello, appeared to once more abuse her taxpayer-funded position to run for political office. As you are aware, she launched her campaign inside the library, streamed to everyone willing to watch and during library hours. How she was not publicly reprimanded for that is beyond me. Shame on those in attendance that should know better, as it is inappropriate, at the very least. Surely the Board could not have thought campaigning from inside her Public Workplace was ethical. Surely she must have known better. At a very minimum should you not at least explain how or why this is, in the Board’s opinion, inside the library policies and law? Instead silence.
To let that pass without comment was bad enough, but now I’ve watched a video of her put out by her campaign that was recorded again in the library and her office. Is the Board of Trustees now openly endorsing her? Are you asleep at the wheel and unaware? How can any of our citizens feel the library is non-partisan when its director openly campaigns from her own office there and chooses to use it as the venue for not only her candidacy announcement speech, but her first public video?
I am also very curious how this video was produced. Were any library resources used for this? Our cameras, computers, or even personnel? She said she has a transition plan to leave the office if she wins. I think the Board should insist she do so regardless, and that she should either publicly apologize for this misuse of our library or be removed at once. To be frank, this Board needs to be considering how to restore public confidence in themselves at this state, as at a minimum this was gross negligence, and that restoration MUST begin with publicly acknowledging this should not have happened. Further the Board should review its policies on such matters, publicize those to the community, and address how these policies were either broken, or how they shall be amended to prevent such behavior in the future.
You, and Ms Zappitello, were entrusted with our community’s library, including its reputation, and you all have a responsibility to try to make this right.
Cindy Spink
Conneaut
Commented
